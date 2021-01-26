Coronavirus: EFL positive cases drop to 26 in latest testing as WSL records 1

The number of positive coronavirus cases across the English Football League has fallen to 26 in the latest round of testing.

A total of 4,794 players and club staff from all 72 EFL clubs were tested from January 18-24, with 60 clubs returning no positive results.

The results show another drop in positive results, after last week's round of testing saw cases fall from 123 to 32.

Meanwhile, the Football Association revealed one positive case - a fall from 16 in the previous round - in the Women's Super League and Women's Championship following testing across the same period.

A total of 975 tests were carried out across the top two divisions in the women's game.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days in line with latest government guidance.

The EFL moved to twice-weekly testing earlier in January following multiple match postponements across the Championship, League One and League Two during the festive fixture schedule.

The Premier League has been testing its players and club staff twice a week since December 28 and recorded eight positive cases in this week's results - the second time in succession there was a 50 per cent or greater drop from the previous week's total.

Previous EFL Covid-19 results since resumption of twice-weekly testing in January

4-10 January: 4,038 tested, with 123 testing positive

testing positive 11-18 January: 4,598 tested, with 32 testing positive

English football authorities are "confident" the 2020-21 season can be completed as scheduled if coronavirus protocols are followed with "full compliance".

The Football Association, Premier League, English Football League released a joint statement earlier this month reiterating the importance of following newly enhanced Covid-19 measures.

"The Football Association, Premier League, EFL and Barclays Women's Super League have this week introduced enhanced COVID-19 measures and stressed their importance to everyone in the game," the statement said.

"Safety is a collective effort and football requires the ongoing support of clubs, managers, players and all those involved in staging matches to continue to manage the spread of infection and set the right example to the public on and off the pitch. We will offer guidance, education and support as well as reviewing our practices to ensure they remain of the highest standard.

"Our three organisations have confidence in our COVID-19 protocols and our ability to bring the season to a successful conclusion."