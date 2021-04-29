Sky Bet EFL set for showdown Saturday with titles, promotions and relegations to be decided across all three leagues

It is set to be a huge Saturday in the EFL, with titles, promotions and relegations all on the line across the Championship, League One and League Two.

It could all happen by 5pm on Saturday. Here, we take you through all the permutations.

Sky Bet Championship

Can Norwich seal the Championship title?

It has been a couple of weeks since Norwich sealed their return to the Premier League, but the form of Watford - also promoted last weekend - has meant that the Canaries have had to wait a little to be confirmed as champions.

There are five points between themselves and Watford with two games to go, so a victory over Reading will guarantee the title on Saturday. If Watford fail to win against Brentford they will also be champions regardless of their own game.

Wycombe, Sheffield Wednesday & Rotherham to go down?

All three relegations from the Championship could be confirmed on Saturday. Wycombe are the most likely. They are six points adrift of safety with a far worse goal difference than Derby in 21st. Anything but a win will guarantee their drop back into League One, while a win wouldn't even be enough if Derby picked up so much as a point against Swansea - live on Sky Sports Football from 2.45pm ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

Sheffield Wednesday host Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime kick-off - live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off - knowing that defeat will condemn them to relegation.

If they draw they will also be relegated if Derby avoid defeat later in afternoon, while nothing they can do would prevent their relegation on Saturday should Derby win.

Rotherham, meanwhile, host Blackburn knowing if they lose and Derby win they will be down.

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

Will Norwich win the title? Will Wycombe, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham go down?

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of gameweek 45. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend.

Sky Bet League One

Hull to be champions?

Hull City confirmed their immediate return to League One last week, and they could seal the title on Saturday if they better Peterborough's result. Hull host Wigan, Peterborough welcome Lincoln.

Peterborough to seal promotion?

Peterborough, meanwhile, could have sealed promotion in midweek with a victory, but threw away a two-goal lead over Doncaster to draw 2-2. They will be promoted if they avoid defeat against Lincoln - the only other side that can still catch them.

Northampton or Rochdale to be relegated?

Northampton host play-off chasing Blackpool knowing they will be relegated if they lose. They will also be down if they draw and Wigan avoid defeat at Hull, and they will be relegated whatever happens in their game if AFC Wimbledon avoid defeat at home to Portsmouth, and Wigan win.

Rochdale will be relegated if they lose at home to Doncaster. They will also be down if they draw and Wigan avoid defeat, and will be down regardless if AFC Wimbledon avoid defeat and Wigan win.

Sky Bet League Two

Cheltenham to win the title?

Cheltenham sealed promotion in midweek, and could win the title on Saturday, but only if Cambridge drop points at Harrogate on Friday night. There are currently two points between the top two in League Two heading into the weekend.

If Cambridge do drop points then a win will be enough at Newport to secure the trophy.

Can Cambridge go up on Friday night?

Cambridge missed the chance to seal promotion last week, but will be promoted this time around if they win at Harrogate on Friday night. If they fail to win then they could go up on Saturday if Morecambe - who head to Walsall - and Tranmere - who visit Forest Green - fail to win.

Bolton to seal promotion?

Bolton will be promoted if they win at home to Exeter on Saturday. They will also be promoted regardless of Morecambe and Tranmere don't better their result.

Can Southend keep slim hopes alive?

Grimsby were condemned to relegation in midweek, and Southend are likely to join them. They find themselves six points adrift of Scunthorpe and Colchester, with a far inferior goal difference to both, and anything but a win at Barrow on Saturday will guarantee them the drop. They will also be down regardless if both Scunthorpe - who head to Bradford - and Colchester - who host Salford - avoid defeat.