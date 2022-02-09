Championship highlights and round-up: Bournemouth win; Blackburn, West Brom beaten

Dominic Solanke scored his 20th goal of the season to help 10-man Bournemouth move back into second place in the Sky Bet Championship with an incident-packed 3-1 win at home to Birmingham.

Ryan Christie and Jaidon Anthony were also on the scoresheet as the Cherries made amends for Sunday's shock FA Cup defeat at home to non-league Boreham Wood.

The hosts had Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma sent off in the second half, two minutes before Onel Hernandez briefly made it 2-1.

Bournemouth are back up into the automatic promotion spots thanks to Blackburn being beaten 2-0 at Ewood Park by Nottingham Forest, who are now in the play-off places.

James Garner gave Forest the half-time lead before Rovers were reduced to 10 men with a red card for defender Darragh Lenihan. Brennan Johnson made sure of all three points from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Sheffield United's play-off charge continued with a 2-0 victory against West Brom at Bramall Lane. A Billy Sharp double means the Blades are just a point off the top six, while the defeat saw Albion's woes continue as they slipped out of the play-off places.

Jake Livermore's red card just before half-time did not help West Brom's cause.

Middlesbrough twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at QPR. Ilias Chair and Chris Willock scored for the hosts but Dael Fry and an own goal from Albert Adomah saw them pegged back.

Joe Ralls, Aden Flint, Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu scored Cardiff's goals as they won the big game towards the bottom of the table, overcoming Peterborough 4-0.

Reading remain two points above Posh and out of the relegation zone after they lost 2-1 at Bristol City. Antoine Semenyo and a Michael Morrison own goal put the hosts in control before John Swift pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.

Huddersfield stay in the play-off places despite a goalless draw at Preston.