Championship, League One and League Two 2021/22 play-offs: Dates and schedule

When are the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off finals?

The Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off schedule for the 2021/22 season has been confirmed by the EFL, with the finals scheduled at Wembley from May 21-29 2022.

All three finals will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

Semi-final first legs

Luton 1-1 Huddersfield

Highlights of the Championship play-off semi-final first leg between Luton and Huddersfield.

Sheffield United 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Highlights of the Championship play-off semi-final first leg between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.

Semi-final second legs

Huddersfield 1-0 Luton (agg 2-1)

Highlights of the Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Luton and Huddersfield.

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Sheffield United (agg 3-3) - Forest win 3-2 on pens

Highlights of the Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United.

Play-off final

Sunday May 29 2022, 4.30pm - Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest - Live on Sky Sports Football

Semi-final first legs

Wycombe 2-0 MK Dons

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One Semi-final play-off match between Wycombe and MK Dons.

Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

Semi-final second legs

MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe (agg 1-2)

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One semi-final second leg between MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland (agg 1-2)

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One semi-final second leg between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

Play-off final

Sunderland 2-0 Wycombe

Highlights of the League One play-off final between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium.

Semi-final first legs

Mansfield 2-1 Northampton

Highlights of the League Two play-off semi-final first leg between Mansfield Town and Northampton Town.

Swindon 2-1 Port Vale

Highlights of the League Two play-off semi-final first leg between Swindon Town and Port Vale.

Semi-final second legs

Northampton 0-1 Mansfield (agg 1-3)

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two second-leg play-off match between Northampton Town and Mansfield Town.

Port Vale 1-0 Swindon (agg 2-2) - Port Vale win 6-5 on penalties

Highlights of the League Two play-off semi-final second leg between Port Vale and Swindon Town.

Play-off final

Mansfield 0-3 Port Vale