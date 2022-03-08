Paris Saint-Germain collapse again against Real Madrid; Liverpool advance with 'useful' defeat to Inter Milan - Champions League hits and misses

Image: Lionel Messi looks dejected after PSG's defeat to Real Madrid

PSG have been here before. Two goals ahead against Manchester United after the first leg in 2019, four goals ahead of Barcelona in 2017. This time it was half an hour left, with two goals to the good.

Wednesday was the fourth time out of nine that they have been knocked out of the Champions League when winning the first leg - only Real Madrid have done so more often (six times).

The mentality of their star-studded line-up was weak - perhaps scarred by the mistakes of the past - and they failed to recover after Gianluigi Donnarumma's howler gifted Karim Benzema his opener.

PSG's players hardly had time to get their heads up after Benzema's second before he made it 3-1 on the night and gave Real the crucial goal to send them through.

The Qatari owners' search for a Champions League trophy goes on. Even the addition of Lionel Messi in the summer could not get them beyond the last 16, with the former Barcelona man anonymous on his return to Spain.

Zinny Boswell

Image: Benzema's goals against PSG saw him become Real Madrid's third-highest all-time scorer

With just 30 minutes left of the tie, Real Madrid's fate looked sealed, and it felt inevitable that PSG would progress.

That all changed, though, with a moment of perseverance from 34-year-old Karim Benzema, whose pressure forced Donnarumma into a mistake that proved to be the catalyst for an epic Champions League comeback.

His tenacity continued to drive Real forward as he put the ball in the net twice with just 10 seconds of open play separating the two goals.

It was a talismanic performance from the Frenchman, who took his place among Real Madrid royalty by overtaking Alfredo Di Stefano as the club's third-highest scorer, behind only Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He also moves ahead of Raul (66) as Real's second-highest scorer in the Champions League on 67 goals, with only Ronaldo ahead (105).

On Tuesday night, Bayern Munich's 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski scored an 11-minute hat-trick against RB Salzburg. A day later, Benzema completes his hat-trick in 17 minutes against PSG. Who said the No 9 was dead?

Zinny Boswell

Image: James McAtee receives instructions from Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's goalless draw with Sporting will not live long in the memories of those who watched it but it was certainly special for academy graduates CJ Egan-Riley, James McAtee and Luke Mbete.

Egan-Riley's only previous senior appearance for City had come in the Carabao Cup against Wycombe Wanderers in September but here he was starting a Champions League knockout tie.

The 19-year-old acquitted himself well at right-back, completing 58 of his 60 attempted passes - giving him a 97 per cent success rate - while also defending assuredly when required.

"CJ played really well," said Guardiola afterwards. "He didn't miss one ball. He's a guy who is a seven - there's nothing exceptional in anything, but that is a good sign as a defender. He doesn't make mistakes."

McAtee, though, was the pick of the young trio following his half-time introduction, the 19-year-old immediately looking comfortable in City's attack and combining intelligently with Gabriel Jesus in particular.

City have high hopes for McAtee, who has already made two Premier League appearances this season, and a lively showing on his Champions League bow offers further encouragement.

Defender Mbete, 18, did not have as much time to impress, replacing Aymeric Laporte with only six minutes of normal time remaining, but his introduction capped a satisfying night for the club's academy.

Egan-Riley, McAtee and Mbete may not be involved when the quarter-finals come around but City will hope they have important roles to play in their future. This experience should serve them well.

Nick Wright

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that his side deserved to go through to the last eight

"If there is a game we can lose then this was the one," said Jurgen Klopp afterwards. He was right. His Liverpool players left the field having been beaten on the night by the 10 men of Inter but safely through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

It was not Liverpool at their convincing best. "I didn't like our counter press," said Klopp of how his team started the match and Mohamed Salah also appeared to acknowledge the possibility that the mindset might not have been quite right from the outset.

"Maybe at the back of our mind we felt overconfident at the moment," Salah told BT Sport when asked about the reasons for the reversal after having previously been unbeaten since the turn of the year. "We lose a game. Maybe that will give us a little bit of a push."

Seeing Salah smile his way through his interview, there is no hint of this upsetting momentum. Twice he had hit the foot of the post but he knows that the margins are small. Next time, perhaps when it matters rather more, the chances could go in.

"We didn't use our chances," added Klopp. But his players received a reminder of their own fallibility, an examination to underline the need to keep working. Defeats do not come more useful. "We are deservedly in the quarter-final and that is all I am interested in."

Adam Bate