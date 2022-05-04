Sky Bet EFL permutations: Who can go up and down this weekend?

With two Sky Bet Championship play-off places up for grabs and a gripping title race to be decided in League Two, it is set to be a busy final day this Saturday.

Here, we take you through the pivotal games being played on the final day of the Sky Bet Championship and League Two seasons.

Saturday May 7 (All 12.30pm KO)

Birmingham vs Blackburn

Bournemouth vs Millwall

Derby vs Cardiff

Huddersfield vs Bristol City

Hull vs Nottingham Forest

Luton vs Reading

Peterborough vs Blackpool

Preston vs Middlesbrough

Sheffield United vs Fulham

Stoke vs Coventry

Swansea vs QPR

West Brom vs Barnsley

What has already been decided?

Promoted: Fulham, Bournemouth

Relegated: Derby, Barnsley, Peterborough

On Easter Monday, Wayne Rooney's Derby were relegated to the third tier for the first time since 1986.

Fulham sealed an immediate return to the Premier League on Tuesday April 19, when Aleksandar Mitrovic reached the 40-goal mark in a 3-0 win over Preston.

Three days later, Barnsley were relegated to Sky Bet League One after losing 2-1 to Huddersfield a result that led to the end of Poya Asbaghi's tenure as Tykes boss by mutual consent.

Peterborough completed the relegation picture on Saturday April 23, when a 1-0 loss to promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest curtailed any hopes of keeping their survival bid alive.

Bournemouth secured promotion back to the Premier League on Tuesday May 3 after a tense 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium.

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield have both already secured a place in the play-offs.

What could happen this weekend?

Sheffield United will book a play-off place if they win. A point will be enough if Luton or Middlesbrough fail to win.

Luton will also secure a top-six finish if they win. A point will be enough if Sheffield United lose or Middlesbrough fail to win.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough will make the play-offs if they win and Sheffield United lose or Luton fail to win.

And Millwall will be in the play-offs if they win, Luton lose and Middlesbrough fail to win. If they win and Sheffield United lose with a six-goal swing - they will also be in the play-offs if Luton lose and Middlesbrough fail to win.

There is, however, a scenario in which Sheffield United and Middlesbrough could finish level on points, goal difference and goals scored.

In that scenario, Sheffield United would finish ahead of Middlesbrough due to a better head-to-head record - Middlesbrough won 2-0 at the Riverside; Sheffield United won 4-1 at Bramall Lane.

Saturday May 7 (All 3pm KO)

Barrow vs Northampton

Bradford vs Carlisle

Bristol Rovers vs Scunthorpe

Exeter vs Port Vale

Harrogate vs Sutton

Hartlepool vs Colchester

Leyton Orient vs Tranmere

Mansfield vs Forest Green

Newport vs Rochdale

Oldham vs Crawley

Stevenage vs Salford

Walsall vs Swindon

What has already been decided?

Promoted: Forest Green, Exeter

Relegated: Scunthorpe, Oldham

On Good Friday, Scunthorpe were relegated from the Sky Bet EFL after 72 years, following a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Oldham joined them on Saturday April 23, becoming the first former Premier League club to drop into non-League after losing 2-1 to Salford, in a game that finished behind closed doors after protesting Latics fans halted the game after 79 minutes.

Earlier on in the day, a goalless draw against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium saw Forest Green promoted to Sky Bet League One for the first time in their history.

Exeter secured automatic promotion to Sky Bet League One - after a 10-year absence - following a 2-1 win against Barrow at St James Park on April 26.

What could happen this weekend?

Exeter will be champions if they win or Forest Green fail to better their result, while Forest Green will be champions if they better Exeter's result.

Northampton will be promoted if they win, providing Bristol Rovers don't win by five more goals. A point will be enough if Bristol Rovers, Mansfield and Port Vale all fail to win.

Bristol Rovers will be promoted if they win and Northampton fail to win or if they win by five more goals than Northampton do. A point will be enough if Northampton lose and Mansfield and Port Vale fail to win.

Mansfield will be promoted if they win and Northampton & Bristol Rovers fail to win. A point will be enough if Northampton lose by five goals, Bristol Rovers lose and Port Vale and Swindon fail to win.

Port Vale will be promoted if they win and Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Mansfield all fail to win.

Swindon will be promoted if they win, Northampton and Bristol Rovers lose and Mansfield and Port Vale fail to win.

And in the play-off picture...