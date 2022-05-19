Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie requested to attend meeting with Nottinghamshire Police after 'stamping' accusation

Oli McBurnie was recorded by a Forest fan's phone, appearing to tread on another Forest supporter lying on the ground; striker later endorsed a tweet suggesting he was trying to step over the person while nursing an injured foot

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been requested to attend a meeting with Nottinghamshire Police, after he was accused of deliberately stamping on a supporter at the City Ground.

McBurnie and the rest of the Sheffield United squad were surrounded by hundreds of Forest supporters who invaded the pitch after their victory on penalties in Tuesday's play-off semi-final second leg at the City Ground.

There were various confrontations before Sheffield United's players were able to leave the pitch, and McBurnie was recorded by a Forest fan's phone camera appearing to tread on another Forest supporter lying on the ground.

McBurnie professed his innocence on social media, endorsing a tweet by a Sheffield United fan on Wednesday evening that says: "Wish that video was in full context - looks more like he was trying to step over him with one bad leg! Could be wrong!"

McBurnie replied with a '100' emoji, which is often used on social media to mean '100 per cent'.

A member of Sheffield United's staff, assistant kit man Adam Geelan, gave his version of events on Twitter, saying: "Fan illegally enters the pitch provokes and tries to push Rian (Brewster) he [sic] defends himself and the kid falls on Oli's broken foot can clearly see there's no stamp, ridiculous post especially when stewards and police were stood there watching it happen and was left to ourselves [sic] to defend."

This tweet was 'liked' by McBurnie.

Following a separate incident in the aftermath of the same game, Forest season ticket holder Robert Biggs was jailed for 24 weeks on Thursday for headbutting another Sheffield United player, Billy Sharp, in an unprovoked attack.

Sharp required four stitches to a lip wound.