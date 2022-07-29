Championship: Middlesbrough vs Sunderland and West Brom vs Birmingham to be shown live on Sky Sports in September

The Tees-Wear derby between Middlesbrough and Sunderland will be shown live on Sky Sports in September, with Birmingham's trip to West Brom also on the line up.

Live on Sky Championship fixtures in September

West Brom vs Burnley, Friday September 2; kick off at 8pm

Reading vs Stoke City, Saturday September 3; kick off at 12pm

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland, Monday September 5; kick off at 8pm

Burnley vs Norwich City, Friday September 9; kick off at 8pm

Preston North End vs Burnley, Tuesday September 13; kick off at 8pm

West Brom vs Birmingham City, Wednesday September 14; kick off at 8pm (Camera coverage only)

Reading vs Sunderland, Wednesday September 14; kick off at 8pm

Swansea vs Hull City, Saturday September 17; kick off at 12.30pm

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham, Saturday September 17; kick off at 7.45pm

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons will begin on the weekend of July 30. This is one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started, and means teams will have a 12-week break between the seasons.

However, the Championship will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time. As a result, the fixtures taking over the weekend of November 12/13 will be the final ones before players are called up by their countries for the tournament travel to Qatar.

The Championship will then resume on Saturday December 10, eight days before the World Cup final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday December 18.

League One and League Two will continue as planned throughout the tournament, though fixtures may be postponed depending on player involvement in the World Cup.

The FA Cup first round proper begins on the weekend of Saturday November 5, with the second round three weeks later and third round on the weekend of Saturday January 7. The final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 3.

The Carabao Cup begins during the week commencing August 10, with round two a fortnight later and round three during the week commencing November 9. The final will also be held at Wembley on Sunday February 26.

The Papa John's Trophy begins with the first group games on the week commencing August 31. The quarter-finals take place week commencing January 11, the semi-finals during the week commencing February 1 and the final will also be held at Wembley on Sunday March 19 2023.