Championship: How to watch, predictions & things you need to know this weekend

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports
Thursday 7 December 2023 18:15, UK
Wayne Rooney would have known there would be problems if he didn't hit the ground running at Birmingham, and it is safe to say he hasn't.
He cut a beleaguered figure as his side laboured to a goalless draw at home on Saturday to a Rotherham side who had mustered just a point on the road all season before visiting St Andrew's.
It is just one win in seven now, and it doesn't get much easier as they prepare to visit a Coventry side that have lost just once at home this season. The Blues are just seven points above the bottom three, and that gap can close quickly.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; Kick-off 8pm.
Haji Wright spoke to Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about at his 'fever dream' goal for the USA at last year's World Cup, his journey so far in football and his hopes with Coventry.
Sunderland will go into their clash with West Brom at lunchtime on Saturday without a manager, having parted company with Tony Mowbray in the week.
A recent slip in form saw the club's hierarchy, who opted to send Mowbray into the campaign without a senior striker of note, decide to dispense with the man who had led a youthful, newly-promoted side in the play-offs last season.
Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports this season, as well as free match highlights throughout the entire season.
It felt harsh, but then this is the Championship, and it is an unforgiving place. Whether the managerless side will respond against West Brom - who will be hoping to bounce back from late heartbreak against Leicester last week - remains to be seen.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.
Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 20 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.
Who is being tipped for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...
The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.
Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.
Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.
