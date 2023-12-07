Championship: How to watch, predictions & things you need to know this weekend

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

Pressure building on Rooney ahead of trip to Coventry

Wayne Rooney would have known there would be problems if he didn't hit the ground running at Birmingham, and it is safe to say he hasn't.

He cut a beleaguered figure as his side laboured to a goalless draw at home on Saturday to a Rotherham side who had mustered just a point on the road all season before visiting St Andrew's.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Prutton gives his prediction for Coventry vs Birmingham on the Championship Predictions podcast

It is just one win in seven now, and it doesn't get much easier as they prepare to visit a Coventry side that have lost just once at home this season. The Blues are just seven points above the bottom three, and that gap can close quickly.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; Kick-off 8pm.

Wright: From 'fever dream' World Cup goal for USA to Coventry

Haji Wright spoke to Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about at his 'fever dream' goal for the USA at last year's World Cup, his journey so far in football and his hopes with Coventry.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Coventry City forward Haji Wright talks about the confidence he has gained from last year's FIFA World Cup

Managerless Sunderland host West Brom after Mowbray departure

Sunderland will go into their clash with West Brom at lunchtime on Saturday without a manager, having parted company with Tony Mowbray in the week.

A recent slip in form saw the club's hierarchy, who opted to send Mowbray into the campaign without a senior striker of note, decide to dispense with the man who had led a youthful, newly-promoted side in the play-offs last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Championship Predictions podcast, David Prutton predicts how he sees West Brom's trip to Sunderland

It felt harsh, but then this is the Championship, and it is an unforgiving place. Whether the managerless side will respond against West Brom - who will be hoping to bounce back from late heartbreak against Leicester last week - remains to be seen.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Championship Predictions

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 20 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Nine games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.