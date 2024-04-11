Championship: Predictions, exclusives, Premier League race & what's live this weekend

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports.
Thursday 11 April 2024 17:36, UK
Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...
Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 43 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.
Even with all the negativity in recent weeks, Leicester still have their promotion ambitions in their own hands with five games to go. That is a position any side would like to be in, regardless of their strength, budget and depth.
Plymouth Argyle once looked a daunting trip for anyone, not just in terms of mileage, but they have become a soft touch at home with just one win at Home Park in 2024 - which is why they have slipped into relegation trouble. This is winnable for Leicester, but defeat leaves them exposed again ahead of the rest of the weekend.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; Kick-off 8pm.
Sky Sports' David Prutton's prediction: "Leicester were really disappointing at Millwall in midweek, failing to build on the momentum they had built from back-to-back wins. But with Plymouth in poor form I think this is a game where they'll recover. 1-2"
It has been another tricky win for Leeds. But, even with promotion out of their own hands, the feeling remains that winning their four remaining games will be more than enough.
That quartet begins against Blackburn, who are arguably the worst team in the league aside from Rotherham right now. At Bristol City they were abysmal and they have picked up just two calendar wins all year. How one of them was a 5-1 victory at Sunderland, no one will ever know.
This should be an easy pickings of a three points, but in the Championship anything can always happen.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; Kick-off 12.30pm.
Sky Sports' David Prutton's prediction: "It's been a frustrating week for Leeds. They were well beaten at Coventry, and then probably should have done more to beat Sunderland - even taking into account some questionable decisions that went against them. But after seeing Blackburn at Bristol City, I don't see them putting up a huge fight. 3-1"
