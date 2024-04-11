Championship: Predictions, exclusives, Premier League race & what's live this weekend

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

Championship Predictions: Listen to the podcast!!!

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 43 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Apple Podcasts Apple Podcasts , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Apple Podcasts cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Apple Podcasts cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Apple Podcasts cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Can Leicester turn the screw in the promotion race?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to Plymouth Argyle vs Leicester on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast.

Even with all the negativity in recent weeks, Leicester still have their promotion ambitions in their own hands with five games to go. That is a position any side would like to be in, regardless of their strength, budget and depth.

Plymouth Argyle once looked a daunting trip for anyone, not just in terms of mileage, but they have become a soft touch at home with just one win at Home Park in 2024 - which is why they have slipped into relegation trouble. This is winnable for Leicester, but defeat leaves them exposed again ahead of the rest of the weekend.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; Kick-off 8pm.

Sky Sports' David Prutton's prediction: "Leicester were really disappointing at Millwall in midweek, failing to build on the momentum they had built from back-to-back wins. But with Plymouth in poor form I think this is a game where they'll recover. 1-2"

Saturday should provide Leeds with a sure thing

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to Leeds vs Blackburn on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast.

It has been another tricky win for Leeds. But, even with promotion out of their own hands, the feeling remains that winning their four remaining games will be more than enough.

That quartet begins against Blackburn, who are arguably the worst team in the league aside from Rotherham right now. At Bristol City they were abysmal and they have picked up just two calendar wins all year. How one of them was a 5-1 victory at Sunderland, no one will ever know.

This should be an easy pickings of a three points, but in the Championship anything can always happen.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; Kick-off 12.30pm.

Sky Sports' David Prutton's prediction: "It's been a frustrating week for Leeds. They were well beaten at Coventry, and then probably should have done more to beat Sunderland - even taking into account some questionable decisions that went against them. But after seeing Blackburn at Bristol City, I don't see them putting up a huge fight. 3-1"

McKenna on Saints joy, Norwich despair and the run-in

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna chats to Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about the joys of their epic win against Southampton, the frustration of the defeat at Norwich and the run-in.

Race for the PL: Who will prevail in battle to reach the top flight?

Who will reach the Premier League?

Ten games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.