Championship: The things you need to know this weekend

A Red Button special on Friday night

There is a cheeky slice of Championship action for you to watch on Friday night, with West Brom facing Coventry live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app.

The Baggies are 10th, but a win would lift them all the way to fifth - that is just how tight things are - while Coventry are three points and three places further back. A victory would take them into the top half.

It is live and kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Double your luck at lunchtime on Saturday

Is this the toughest test of Burnley's promotion credentials, yet? Vincent Kompany - fresh off the back of eight straight wins in the Championship - takes his side to in-form Norwich.

The Canaries have found themselves rejuvenated under David Wagner, scoring eight times so far in two impressive away wins in the Championship since he took charge. This is his first home league game, and he will want to get it going with a bang.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Should you prefer your action of a more Yorkshire variety, then you can hit the Red Button, or head over to the Sky Sports app, to watch Rotherham take on Sheffield United. It is live at the same time, kicking off at 12.30pm.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Championship predictions

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at the weekend games, predicting the result of every fixture to try and work out who will win, lose or draw

You can listen below or read here

Championship Team of the Month

Players from Burnley, Norwich City, Preston North End, Sheffield United, Swansea City, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic all feature as WhoScored.com run through its Sky Bet Championship Team of the Month for January.

Which players are out of contract this summer?

Sky Sports takes a look at the Sky Bet Championship players whose contracts are currently set to expire in the summer of 2023.

More managers through the door, including one on Monday night football

Image: Shaun Maloney is set to take charge of his first Wigan game

Three - yes three - new managers have come through the Championship door in the last couple of weeks.

An extremely familiar face in Mick McCarthy is set for his first league game in charge of Blackpool this weekend - having started things off with an FA Cup defeat last Saturday. He begins their bid for survival on Saturday at 3pm at Middlesbrough.

At the same time Sabri Lamouchi - previously of Nottingham Forest - is set for his second game in charge of Cardiff. You may have missed him kicking off his tenure with a 1-0 defeat at Luton in midweek.

And finally there is Shaun Maloney. He has become Wigan's third permanent manager of the season, having replaced Kolo Toure. His first game in charge of the club is at Blackburn on Monday night, live in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Lancashire clash is live from 7.30pm on Monday night on Sky Sports Football. Kick-off is at 8pm.