Sky Bet Championship managerial madness: 21 changes made so far by 15 different clubs

More than half the clubs in the Championship have already changed manager since the start of the season.

In current league order, Sky Sports take a look at which clubs have stuck, and those that have twisted...

Championship changes - since the start of the season 21 changes of management in the Championship so far

15 clubs have changed manager at least once

6 clubs have now changed manager twice

Only 6 Championship clubs have had the same manager since the final game of last season

1st - Burnley, no change

Manager - Vincent Kompany (Appointed: June 14, 2022)

Kompany is not going anywhere apart from the Premier League. Burnley sealed their promotion with seven games to spare and are on the cusp of securing the Championship title.

2nd - Sheffield United, no change

Manager - Paul Heckingbottom (Appointed: November 25, 2021)

Despite being in charge for less than 18 months, Heckingbottom is the fifth longest-serving Championship manager. He led the club to last season's play-offs and has them on course for a return to the top flight.

3rd - Luton Town, one change

Manager - Rob Edwards (Appointed: November 17, 2022)

Previously - Nathan Jones (Left: November 10, 2022)

It was, in truth, a change Luton would have preferred not to make. Jones' second spell at the club ended when he moved on to Premier League Southampton in November.

But Edwards has more than carried on the good work so far at Kenilworth Road, as he made the leap after being sacked by fierce rivals Watford earlier in the season. Play-offs are almost guaranteed and a tilt at automatic promotion is still not completely out of the question.

4th - Middlesbrough, one change

Manager - Michael Carrick (Appointed: October 24, 2022)

Previously - Chris Wilder (Sacked: October 3, 2022)

Hopes were so high for Wilder at Middlesbrough after his previous heroics with Sheffield United. But it simply did not work out for him and, with Boro in the bottom three at the start of October, he was sacked after just 11 months in charge.

Carrick has proven a revelation since in his first senior management role. He has taken the club from 21st to fourth and they are close to guaranteeing a play-off spot.

5th - Millwall, no change

Manager - Gary Rowett (Appointed: October 21, 2019)

Stability is king at Millwall. Rowett is the second longest-serving manager in the Championship, and the eighth in the country.

6th - Blackburn Rovers, no change

Manager - Jon Dahl Tomasson (Appointed: June 14, 2022)

Tomasson is nearly a Championship veteran now, having been appointed way back in mid-June. He took over the club after Tony Mowbray's contract ended, and has led them into contention for a top-six finish.

7th - Preston, no change

Manager - Ryan Lowe (Appointed: December 7, 2021)

Lowe has enjoyed more than a year in charge of Preston. Last season they finished 13th, and the man who led Bury and Plymouth to promotions from League Two has North End on the cusp of the play-off places after a remarkable recent run of form.

8th - Norwich City, one change

Manager - David Wagner (Appointed: January 6, 2023)

Previously - Dean Smith (Sacked: December 27, 2022)

Expectations are high in the Championship for Norwich. They have won the title in their last two second-tier expeditions, and with the club fifth in the table, Smith was sacked after 13 months in charge.

Wagner - who led Huddersfield to promotion in 2017 - has the club a point off the play-offs with five games to play.

9th - Coventry City, no change

Manager - Mark Robins (Appointed: March 6, 2017)

The longest-serving manager in the Championship. The fifth longest-serving manager in the country. The third longest-serving manager in the EFL, and the second longest-serving ever-present manager in the EFL.

More than six years is a lifetime in football management nowadays, and Coventry continue to go from strength to strength despite the constant chaos that has surrounded the club. From League Two to the Championship, now with new owners and a bit more financial backing, it will be fascinating to see what Robins can achieve going forward.

10th - Sunderland, one change

Manager - Tony Mowbray (Appointed: August 30, 2022)

Previously - Alex Neil (Left: August 28, 2022)

Another change that caught many unawares. Neil had brought Sunderland through the League One play-offs last season, ending their four-year spell in the third tier, before jumping ship to join Stoke.

Mowbray, who left Blackburn after his contract expired in June, has come in and steadied the ship and they remain in play-off contention.

11th - West Brom, one change

Manager - Carlos Corberan (Appointed: October 25, 2022)

Previously - Steve Bruce (Sacked: October 10, 2022)

Another change that has proven fully justified. West Brom were languishing in the relegation zone when Bruce was sacked after just eight months in charge.

Corberan began with nine wins in 11 to see the Baggies charge up the table, but a dip in form towards the end of the season has seen their play-off hopes diminish.

12th - Watford, two changes

Manager - Chris Wilder (Appointed: March 7, 2023)

Previously - Slaven Bilic (Sacked: March 7, 2023), Rob Edwards (Sacked: September 26, 2022)

Never shy of making a managerial change, Watford have replaced their boss twice this season as Edwards and Bilic went, and Wilder - previously in charge of Middlesbrough this season - came in. However, a play-off tilt currently looks unlikely for the man who won promotion with Sheffield United in 2019.

13th - Bristol City, no change

Manager - Nigel Pearson (Appointed: February 22, 2021)

Pearson has passed the two-year mark at Bristol City. They are set for another season in mid-table under his watch.

14th - Swansea City, no change

Manager - Russell Martin (Appointed: August 1, 2021)

No change at Swansea. Martin continues to build his reputation and their style and will hope to improve upon last season's 15th-placed finish.

15th - Stoke City, one change

Manager - Alex Neil (Appointed: August 28, 2022)

Previously - Michael O'Neill (Sacked: August 25, 2022)

Having won just one of their first five games of the season, Stoke opted to dismiss O'Neill after just under three years in charge.

The Potters moved to poach Neil from Sunderland, but they still find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

16th - Hull City, one change

Manager - Liam Rosenior (Appointed: November 3, 2022)

Previously - Shota Arveladze (Sacked: September 30, 2022)

Arveladze had been brought in last season by Acun Ilıcalı following his takeover of the club, but was sacked after eight months at the helm.

The search for a new manager took more than a month, but eventually former Hull player Rosenior was appointed, having spent the first part of the season in charge of League One Derby County - after previously serving on Wayne Rooney's coaching staff at Pride Park.

17th - Birmingham City, no change

Manager - John Eustace (Appointed: July 3, 2022)

Eustace's only previous managerial role before he was appointed as Birmingham boss was in charge of National League side Kidderminster Harriers from 2016-18. But he has led them to almost-guaranteed safety.

18th - Rotherham United, one change

Manager - Matt Taylor (Appointed: October 4, 2022)

Previously - Paul Warne (Left: September 22, 2022)

Another club that was reluctantly forced into a change earlier in the season after long-serving Paul Warne left for Derby County in League One following six years in charge.

Rotherham moved to bring in Taylor, who has the club on track to avoid the drop - something they have failed to do in their last three Championship attempts.

19th - Huddersfield Town, two changes

Manager - Neil Warnock (Appointed: February 16, 2023)

Previously - Mark Fotheringham (Sacked: February 8, 2023), Danny Schofield (Sacked: September 14, 2022)

Huddersfield were just 90 minutes away from the Premier League in May as they lost to Nottingham Forest in the play-off final at Wembley, but former boss Carlos Corberan resigned over the summer and this season has been a major struggle.

Schofield stepped up from his coaching staff as his successor, but one win in eight saw him dismissed in September. His replacement, Fotheringham, was gone in early February.

Up stepped Warnock, out of retirement to lead a club he last managed in the 1990s and try and steer them away from relegation. A remarkable unbeaten run of five games has seen them move out of the bottom three.

20th - QPR, two changes

Manager - Gareth Ainsworth (Appointed: February 21, 2023)

Previously - Neil Critchley (Sacked: February 19, 2023), Michael Beale (Left: November 28, 2022)

First it was Beale who went as he moved to Rangers, then it was Critchley who was sacked after a poor run of form.

In came Ainsworth, a club legend who had spent the past 11 years as Wycombe manager. It hasn't been easy, they are just two points clear of the drop zone. QPR were briefly top in October.

21st - Cardiff City, two changes

Manager - Sabri Lamouchi (Appointed: January 27, 2023)

Previously - Mark Hudson (Sacked: January 14, 2023), Steve Morison (Sacked: September 18, 2022)

It has been a rollercoaster for Cardiff this season. Morison was sacked after three wins from 10, having only taken caretaker charge in October 2021, before being given the role permanently a month later.

Hudson stepped up from his coaching staff to take caretaker charge in September, before finally being given the job until the end of the season in November. He was then sacked in January after a run of no wins in eight games.

The Bluebirds then turned to Lamouchi - the former Nottingham Forest manager - who has them just a point above the bottom three with six games to play.

22nd - Reading, one change

Manager - Noel Hunt (Appointed: interim until the end of the season - April 11, 2023)

Previously - Paul Ince (Sacked: April 11, 2023)

Originally appointed as interim manager last season, Ince steered the club to survival and was given the job on a permanent basis before the start of this campaign.

Reading had looked comfortable for most of the season, but a winless eight-game run and a six-point deduction has seen them drop into the bottom three with five games to play. Acadamy coach and former Reading player Hunt has been appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season.

23rd - Blackpool, two changes

Manager - Stephen Dobbie (Appointed: interim until the end of the season - April 8, 2023)

Previously - Mick McCarthy (Left: April 8, 2023), Michael Appleton (Sacked: January 18, 2023)

Appleton lasted until January, McCarthy couldn't steer Blackpool out of danger before walking away in early April.

In has come Dobbie from the academy, but Blackpool's survival hopes look bleak.

24th - Wigan Athletic, two changes

Manager - Shaun Maloney (Appointed: January 28, 2023)

Previously - Kolo Toure (Sacked: January 27, 2023), Leam Richardson (Sacked: November 10, 2022)

Wigan's attempts to stay in the Championship saw them sack Richardson before the World Cup break, despite his success in leading them out of League One.

Toure was brought in, but a failure to win any of his seven league games saw his time at the club brought to an end. Wigan then turned to former player Maloney, but a poor run of form and a three-point deduction has seen them heading back towards the third tier.