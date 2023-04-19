Race for the Premier League: Sheffield United near promotion; 10 teams in play-off shake-up

Burnley have sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League and are on the verge of the Championship title.

Sheffield United look very well-placed to join them, with an eight-point gap and a game in hand on Luton in third. The Hatters and Middlesbrough look nailed on for at least a play-off place, while all the sides in the top half still harbour hopes of finishing in the top six.

This is the race for the Premier League...

Burnley - 1st, 92pts

The leaders of the pack. Burnley hit the top of the Championship in October and have not looked back since.

Just three more points are needed to guarantee the title, and they could do that at the weekend should they beat struggling QPR at home.

Sheffield United - 2nd, 82pts

Paul Heckingbottom's Blades are right back in the driving seat for a return to the Premier League after two years away.

They lead Luton in third by eight points, and need just five more to guarantee promotion.

Luton Town - 3rd, 74pts

Luton still harbour slim hopes of catching Sheffield United in second, but, at the very least, they are all-but guaranteed a place in the play-offs for the second consecutive year.

Middlesbrough - 4th, 71pts

Middlesbrough can realistically start preparing for the play-offs. They are comfortable in fourth after thrashing Norwich 5-1 on Friday night.

Millwall - 5th, 65pts

Millwall have been there or thereabouts in the top half of the Championship for several years now, but have never quite made the leap into the top six.

This time around they are well placed to change that, but suffered a blow as they lost 1-0 at home to lowly Birmingham on Tuesday night.

West Brom - 6th, 63pts

Back-to-back wins have seen West Brom haul their way into sixth, although Blackburn, Coventry, Preston and Norwich all play on Wednesday night and hope to take their spot.

The chasing pack - remaining Championship fixtures

Blackburn, 63 points

Sunderland, 62 points

Coventry, 62 points

Preston, 62 points

Norwich, 61 points

Watford, 59 points