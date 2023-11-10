Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for October

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, November 13 at 5pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Jamie Vardy - Blackburn Rovers v LEICESTER CITY - October 1

Drawing geometric shapes on the Ewood Park pitch, Leicester fashioned a four-player move involving Stephy Mavididi, Abdul Fatawu and Wilfred Ndidi before Vardy ended it spectacularly.

Conor Chaplin - IPSWICH TOWN v Hull City - October 3

A move begun by Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky selling a dummy and swept along the left flank by four players ended with Chaplin side-stepping a defender and finding the top corner.

Niall Huggins - SUNDERLAND v Watford - October 4

What a way to score the first senior goal of your career. Huggins cut in at pace from the right touchline and just kept going, jinking this way and that before driving home an irresistible shot.

Jordan Hugill - Southampton v ROTHERHAM UNITED - October 7

Hugill had just headed on a long clearance when he found the ball dropping back to him. With neither hesitation nor back-lift, he volleyed it instantly in one sweep of his foot into the net.

Sky Bet League One

Greg Leigh - OXFORD UNITED v Shrewsbury Town - October 3

It is one thing to be gifted the ball 40 yards out from goal by the opposing keeper, quite another to be standing at an angle on the touchline and to curl home an exquisite first-time lob shot.

Michael Morrison - CAMBRIDGE UNITED v Shrewsbury Town - October 14

Morrison last scored for Cambridge as an 18-year-old in January 2007. So naturally the central defender chose to embark on a mazy run and beat five defenders before coolly slotting home.

Joe Powell - BURTON ALBION v Bristol Rovers - October 21

Rovers keeper Matthew Cox had no right to expect Powell to draw back his left foot and shoot from 35 yards, yet such was the ferocity of the strike, he still couldn't get anywhere near it.

Liam Sercombe - CHELTENHAM TOWN v Cambridge United - October 21

When your side has only scored once in 12 games, any goal will do. Instead, Sercombe crafted a dreamy 20-yard chip into the far corner that was flawless in creation and execution.

Sky Bet League Two

Bryn Morris - NEWPORT COUNTY v Walsall - October 20

Morris displayed dainty footwork to win the ball in midfield and carried on his run while his teammates played intricately around him. His 20-yard finish was all down to fearsome power.

Chay Cooper - COLCHESTER UNITED v Harrogate Town - October 21

Receiving the ball as he sprinted towards the Harrogate area. Cooper was already assessing his options. He stepped forward and cleverly chose a looping shot that had flight and pace.

Tommy Leigh - AFC Wimbledon v ACCRINGTON STANLEY - October 24

Leigh had his back to goal as a header bounced back towards him. He showed wonderful imagination to hook an instant shot over his shoulder and in off the underside of the crossbar.

Jack Payne - MK DONS v Bradford City - October 24

Payne scored against his former team with a free-kick that was so far from goal, it seemed nearly impossible to strike the ball so cleanly that it was still rising as it flew into the top corner.

