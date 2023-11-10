Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for October

Watch the October entries for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite here...
Friday 10 November 2023 15:25, UK
Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, November 13 at 5pm.
Drawing geometric shapes on the Ewood Park pitch, Leicester fashioned a four-player move involving Stephy Mavididi, Abdul Fatawu and Wilfred Ndidi before Vardy ended it spectacularly.
A move begun by Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky selling a dummy and swept along the left flank by four players ended with Chaplin side-stepping a defender and finding the top corner.
What a way to score the first senior goal of your career. Huggins cut in at pace from the right touchline and just kept going, jinking this way and that before driving home an irresistible shot.
Hugill had just headed on a long clearance when he found the ball dropping back to him. With neither hesitation nor back-lift, he volleyed it instantly in one sweep of his foot into the net.
It is one thing to be gifted the ball 40 yards out from goal by the opposing keeper, quite another to be standing at an angle on the touchline and to curl home an exquisite first-time lob shot.
Morrison last scored for Cambridge as an 18-year-old in January 2007. So naturally the central defender chose to embark on a mazy run and beat five defenders before coolly slotting home.
Rovers keeper Matthew Cox had no right to expect Powell to draw back his left foot and shoot from 35 yards, yet such was the ferocity of the strike, he still couldn't get anywhere near it.
When your side has only scored once in 12 games, any goal will do. Instead, Sercombe crafted a dreamy 20-yard chip into the far corner that was flawless in creation and execution.
Morris displayed dainty footwork to win the ball in midfield and carried on his run while his teammates played intricately around him. His 20-yard finish was all down to fearsome power.
Receiving the ball as he sprinted towards the Harrogate area. Cooper was already assessing his options. He stepped forward and cleverly chose a looping shot that had flight and pace.
Leigh had his back to goal as a header bounced back towards him. He showed wonderful imagination to hook an instant shot over his shoulder and in off the underside of the crossbar.
Payne scored against his former team with a free-kick that was so far from goal, it seemed nearly impossible to strike the ball so cleanly that it was still rising as it flew into the top corner.