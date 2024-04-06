Championship 2023/24: Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich in three-way automatic promotion battle

Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds all still in race for two automatic promotion places; watch Leeds vs Sunderland live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm
Saturday 6 April 2024 19:11, UK
There are now just six rounds of the Sky Bet Championship season remaining.
Two points separate Ipswich, Leeds and Leicester as we head into the final run-in. Here, we take a look at the race for the Premier League...
In recent weeks, it looked as though there was a real chance Leicester could have lost all momentum and missed out on a top two spot altogether, but they have pulled it back and now lead the way again after two straight wins, the second of which came at home to struggling Birmingham on Saturday.
They are in control of the title race again, given the fact they have another game in hand still to play later this month.
Three straight wins, including two back-to-back over Easter weekend, took Ipswich top of the Championship, but the East Anglian derby defeat to Norwich at Carrow Road put them at risk of dropping out of the automatic promotion places altogether.
However, Leeds' defeat away at Coventry means chances of finishing in the top two remain in their hands with five games left.
Leeds' unbeaten run had to end at some point, but it came on Saturday against Coventry when they had the chance to move back to the top of the Championship.
They face Sunderland at home on Tuesday night, when they will hope to get back on track and ensure that defeat is an anomaly.