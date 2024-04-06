 Skip to content
Analysis

Championship 2023/24: Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich in three-way automatic promotion battle

Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds all still in race for two automatic promotion places; watch Leeds vs Sunderland live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm

Saturday 6 April 2024 19:11, UK

There are now just six rounds of the Sky Bet Championship season remaining.

Two points separate Ipswich, Leeds and Leicester as we head into the final run-in. Here, we take a look at the race for the Premier League...

Current standings

How the table has changed

Upcoming fixtures

How & where to watch Championship on Sky
How & where to watch Championship on Sky

Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports in April as well as free match highlights throughout the season.
Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW
Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

1st - Leicester, 88 points

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Leicester and Birmingham.

In recent weeks, it looked as though there was a real chance Leicester could have lost all momentum and missed out on a top two spot altogether, but they have pulled it back and now lead the way again after two straight wins, the second of which came at home to struggling Birmingham on Saturday.

They are in control of the title race again, given the fact they have another game in hand still to play later this month.

2nd - Ipswich, 87 points

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Ipswich Town.

Three straight wins, including two back-to-back over Easter weekend, took Ipswich top of the Championship, but the East Anglian derby defeat to Norwich at Carrow Road put them at risk of dropping out of the automatic promotion places altogether.

Trending

However, Leeds' defeat away at Coventry means chances of finishing in the top two remain in their hands with five games left.

3rd - Leeds, 86 points

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Coventry and Leeds.

Leeds' unbeaten run had to end at some point, but it came on Saturday against Coventry when they had the chance to move back to the top of the Championship.

Also See:

They face Sunderland at home on Tuesday night, when they will hope to get back on track and ensure that defeat is an anomaly.

Who else is in the mix?

Predicted final table

Datawrapper This content is provided by Datawrapper, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once
Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
Analysis

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, boxing, Miami tennis and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports