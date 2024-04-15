EFL ups & downs: How Portsmouth and Mansfield can seal promotion on Tuesday night

A look at Tuesday night's permutations across the EFL, with titles, relegations and promotions all possible...

Championship - Can Saints crank up the pressure on promotion pack?

There is just one Championship game on Tuesday night, but it is a big one near the top as Southampton face Preston.

The Saints, who appeared out of the promotion race a week ago, have found themselves back in slim contention as the top three continue to slip up. A win at St Mary's - live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm - would take them to within four points of Leicester in second.

Southampton remain eight points behind leaders Ipswich, but incredibly play four times between now and the next time the Tractor Boys do, so there is an opportunity to pile on some pressure in what has become the most unpredictable Championship finales in years.

League One - Is it Portsmouth's night?

Portsmouth stand on the very edge of their first return to the Championship in 12 years. They are currently nine points clear of Bolton in third, with just three games to go in League One.

They host fifth-placed Barnsley at Fratton Park on Tuesday night, knowing they only need to match Bolton's result at home to Shrewsbury, currently 19th and not completely out of relegation trouble, to guarantee promotion.

Victory would also secure them the League One title. Bolton, meanwhile, can move to within a point of Derby in second with a win at the Toughsheet Stadium, which would ensure an enthralling end to the season.

Peterborough still harbour slim hopes of forcing their way into top-two contention, but need to win all their remaining games - starting with Fleetwood at home on Tuesday - and hope the sides above them slip up.

Fleetwood themselves are 23rd and can be relegated. They currently sit six points adrift of safety with just three games to play.

League Two - Stockport & Mansfield aim for glory

Stockport sealed their third promotion in six years on Saturday and will play in League One again next season for the first time in 14 years. A win on Tuesday night at Notts County, currently 14th, will also secure them the League Two title.

Mansfield could join County and Wrexham in being promoted, with victory over 18th-placed Accringon on Tuesday night ensuring them of a spot in the third tier. A point would also realistically be enough, thanks to their significantly better goal difference than MK Dons in fourth.

Down at the bottom, a win for Colchester at home to Grimsby, currently 21st themselves but essentially mathematically safe - would relegate Forest Green, who aren't in action, back to the National League. A point would also likely do it as well, thanks to goal difference.