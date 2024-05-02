Championship Final Day: Promotions, relegations and play-offs to be decided

All the permutations and key things to know as we head into the Championship final day with promotion, the play-offs and relegation all to be decided.

What's LIVE on Sky Sports on Championship final day?

Three Championship games are live across Sky Sports on Saturday, with coverage getting under way at 11.30am. All 12 games kick-off at 12.30pm.

Birmingham vs Norwich - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Ipswich vs Huddersfield - Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Leeds vs Southampton - Live on Sky Sports Football

You can also follow all 12 games live on Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, and see all the goals as they go in.

Or follow all the final-day drama with our dedicated live blog on the Sky Sports website and app, watching in-game clips from our three live games, and highlights of every Championship game from shortly after full-time.

Championship Predictions: Listen to the podcast!!!

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead to the final day of the 2023/24 Championship season, predicting who will go up, go down and who will finish in the play-offs; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

The promotion race: Can Ipswich finish the job?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to the final day of the season as Ipswich and Leeds jostle for the final promotion spot on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast

Leicester City have already secured promotion as Championship winners, but who will join them?

Key fixtures

Ipswich vs Huddersfield

Leeds vs Southampton

Permutations

Ipswich will be promoted if they avoid defeat or Leeds fail to win.

will be promoted if they avoid defeat or Leeds fail to win. Leeds will be promoted if they win & Ipswich lose.

Leif Davis, Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson tell Sky Sports what it's like to play under Kieran McKenna, as Ipswich stand on the cusp of reaching the Premier League.

The play-off chase: Norwich almost over the line, but who will join them?

Southampton are guaranteed fourth place, and one of Ipswich or Leeds will finish third... but fifth and sixth are still up for grabs.

Key fixtures

Birmingham vs Norwich

Plymouth vs Hull City

West Brom vs Preston

Permutations

Norwich will be in the play-offs if they avoid defeat.

will be in the play-offs if they avoid defeat. West Brom will be in the play-offs if they avoid defeat or Hull fail to win.

will be in the play-offs if they avoid defeat or Hull fail to win. Hull will be in the play-offs if they win and either West Brom lose or Norwich lose with an eight-goal swing.

The relegation battle: Can Birmingham beat the drop?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to the final day of the season as four sides look to avoid the final relegation spot on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast

Rotherham are relegated, Huddersfield are all-but down. Birmingham are currently in 22nd, but three other teams are still in the mix.

Key fixtures

Birmingham vs Norwich

Leicester vs Blackburn

Plymouth vs Hull City

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Permutations

Huddersfield are as good as down. Will only survive if they win & Plymouth lose with a 16-goal swing and Birmingham lose.

are as good as down. Will only survive if they win & Plymouth lose with a 16-goal swing and Birmingham lose. Birmingham will be relegated if they lose. Will only survive if they win and either Blackburn lose, Sheff Wed lose or Plymouth fail to win. Will also stay up if they draw & Plymouth lose by five goals.

will be relegated if they lose. Will only survive if they win and either Blackburn lose, Sheff Wed lose or Plymouth fail to win. Will also stay up if they draw & Plymouth lose by five goals. Plymouth will be relegated if they fail to win & Birmingham win. Also down if they lose by five goals & Birmingham draw. Guaranteed survival if they win.

will be relegated if they fail to win & Birmingham win. Also down if they lose by five goals & Birmingham draw. Guaranteed survival if they win. Sheff Wed will be relegated if they lose and Birmingham & Plymouth win. Guaranteed survival if they avoid defeat.

will be relegated if they lose and Birmingham & Plymouth win. Guaranteed survival if they avoid defeat. Blackburn will be relegated if they lose, Birmingham & Plymouth win and Sheff Wed avoid defeat. Guaranteed survival if they avoid defeat.

How Birmingham are on the brink despite off-field turnaround

Co-owner Tom Brady has overseen infrastructure improvements at Birmingham, but from sacking popular manager John Eustace in October, little has gone right on the pitch; Blues will likely be relegated without a final-day win over Norwich.

Championship Team of the Season revealed!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam and David Prutton reveal their Sky Sports Championship team of the season for 2023/24

