Southampton vs West Brom: Championship play-off semi-final second leg preview

The Championship play-off schedule

First legs - reports & highlights

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

Second legs

Leeds vs Norwich (8pm) - Thur May 16

Southampton vs West Brom (8pm) - Fri May 17

Final

Wembley (3pm) - Sunday May 26

Who will win the play-offs?

How the season finished

How the first leg played out in numbers

A blank canvas at St Mary's, but can either side be clinical?

Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam:

"A goalless draw in the first leg at The Hawthorns equals a blank canvas at St Mary's. A one-leg shootout to reach Wembley, that could, ironically, end up being determined by a shootout.

"Southampton did their thing on Sunday, dominating possession, keeping 63.4 per cent of the ball. You wouldn't be surprised to see that number even higher on Friday night.

"The first leg wasn't particularly cagey in terms of both sides trying to create chances, it was just a clinical touch that was the issue.

"You do feel there is more pressure on Southampton to bounce back right away, and that tension could well play into West Brom's hands. Saints should be favourites, but after such a tight first leg, this one is largely too tough to call as well."

Season in stats

EFL play-off records

Image: Southampton's only play-off excursion saw them beaten in the Championship semi-finals by Derby in 2007

Southampton have just one EFL play-off appearance so far, losing to Derby County in the Championship semi-final in 2006/07.

Image: West Brom crashed out of the Championship play-offs in 2019 to Aston Villa in the semi-finals

West Brom have four EFL play-off appearances, winning just once in the third tier. They have never won through in the Championship play-offs.

1992/93 - WON in Division Two (now League One) play-offs, beating Port Vale in the final at Wembley.

2000/01 - lost in Division One (now Championship) semi-finals to Bolton.

2006/07 - lost in Championship final to Derby County at Wembley.

2018/19 - lost in Championship semi-finals to Aston Villa.

Who wins through in the Championship play-offs?

In the 19 Championship play-off campaigns there have been since 2004/05, the team that has finished third has by far the most wins. The team that finishes sixth has the least. Blackpool in 2010 were the last team to occupy the final play-off place and seal promotion.

Who has won promotion? Since 2004/05... 3rd: ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 4th: ✅✅✅✅

✅✅✅✅ 5th: ✅✅✅✅

✅✅✅✅ 6th: ✅✅

Championship Team of the Season revealed!

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton reveal their Sky Sports Championship team of the season for 2023/24.

