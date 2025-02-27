EFL weekend guide: Podcast, exclusives and what's on Sky Sports+
Friday 28 February 2025 10:40, UK
A defining day in the League One promotion race
The top three are all in action in League One on Sky Sports+ on Saturday at lunchtime. As Birmingham host Wycombe, and Wrexham face play-off chasing Bolton Wanderers. Both kick-off at 12.30pm.
Birmingham are closing closer on an immediate return to the Championship. They have been irrepressible this season, and currently sit nine points clear of Wycombe - the visitors to St Andrew's - and 12 clear Wrexham. They have a game in hand on both.
Wrexham, meanwhile, will be hoping the Blues beat the Chairboys so they can move level on points. They do, however, face a stern challenge in Bolton. Under new boss Steven Schumacher they have won their last three games, scoring nine in that time.
It is likely to be a defining day in the race for promotion from League One.
Can Leeds take step closer to PL return?
It has been a huge couple of weeks for Leeds United. Two comeback wins against two of their promotion rivals has moved them into prime pole position in the Championship. First they beat Sunderland 2-1, then it was Sheffield United 3-1.
Now they sit five points clear of the Blades in second, and seven ahead of Burnley in third. With the Clarets in FA Cup action this weekend, this is a chance to move 10 points clear with 11 games for them to play. It is hard to see that gap being made up.
They face West Brom at Elland Road on Saturday - it is live on Sky Sports Football from 11am, with kick-off at 12.30pm.
Fri Feb 28
- CH: Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland (8pm)
Sat Mar 1 (All 12.30pm Kick Off)
- CH: Blackburn vs Norwich, Leeds vs West Brom, Oxford vs Coventry
- L1: Birmingham vs Wycombe, Wrexham vs Bolton
- L2: Salford vs Bradford, Tranmere vs Port Vale
EFL interviews: Exclusive chats with Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass, Barrow's Robbie Gotts and Cheltenham's Ethon Archer.
Championship Predictions: Simeon Gholam and Gary Weaver look ahead to the weekend's action.
Bellingham on goals, red card & Le Bris
Lampard proving the doubters wrong at Coventry
