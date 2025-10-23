EFL weekend guide - Have Sheff Utd turned a corner? Can Ipswich bounce back?

Different trajectories on show as Preston meet Sheff Utd at Deepdale

Preston vs Sheffield United - Live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; kick-off 8pm

Two defeats for Preston since the resumption following the international break, while Sheffield United have enjoyed back-to-back wins this week.

Whether that's a hint at a change of trajectory for both, we'll have to wait and see. But Preston have dropped to 11th, having previously only lost one of their first nine. While Sheffield United are now enjoying life out of the relegation zone. A win at Deepdale would mean they wouldn't have to worry about dropping back in over the weekend.

Sky Sports' David Prutton's prediction:

"Preston shouldn't be judged too harshly for those two latest defeats because they were doing very well before the break, sitting near the top of the table.

"It's a great fixture to start the weekend with, and there's always that added interest with the overlap between northern clubs in terms of managers and players. Paul Heckingbottom knows Sheffield United well and will want to replicate his success at Preston.

"If you're a Blades fan, you're hoping you've turned a corner. They needed to turn a corner. They were making hard work of that part of the division, but players like Callum O'Hare have stepped up. So yes, I do think they've turned it around.

"But I'll go for a 2-2 draw on Friday night."

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?

Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Ipswich vs West Brom.

CH: Coventry vs Watford, Ipswich vs West Brom, Portsmouth vs Stoke

Ipswich have not had the smoothest return to the Championship and find themselves in the bottom half after their emphatic 3-0 midweek defeat at home to Charlton. They host a West Brom side who will also be looking to bounce back after defeat at Watford on Wednesday.

Sky Sports' David Prutton's prediction:

"Ipswich are not quite hitting their stride. We thought after that win against Norwich before the break they'd really find some rhythm, but it hasn't happened yet. Kieran McKenna will be feeling that more than anyone, knowing the quality he's got with players but aren't firing right now.

"Defensively, they haven't quite got the balance right. There's still a lot more to come from Ipswich. They're capable of blowing teams away, as they showed against Sheffield United, but they need to rediscover that level. For now, though, I think West Brom could pull a bit of a surprise. I'm going for an away win, 1-0."

Coventry are the best side in the Championship by a mile this season. They have won five on the spin now under Frank Lampard. They host a Watford side who enjoyed a comeback win over West Brom in midweek, the first points in their second game since the return of Javi Gracia.

Portsmouth were beaten at home by Coventry in midweek, and they have just two wins out of six so far at Fratton Park. They will be hoping to improve that record against a Stoke side who start the weekend in the play-off places.

L1: Bolton vs Cardiff, Mansfield vs Wigan

Bolton are four points off the play-offs heading into the weekend as they host League One leaders Cardiff. Mansfield and Wigan will also both be hoping to close the gap on the top six.

L2: Cheltenham vs Walsall, Fleetwood vs Accrington

Cheltenham have climbed out of the bottom three since the return of Steve Cotterill, with seven points from his three games so far. They host League Two leaders Walsall. Fleetwood are three points off the play-offs and Accrington are three points above the bottom two as they prepare to meet at Highbury.