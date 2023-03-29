Championship Golden Boot race: Can anyone catch Chuba Akpom to win in 2022/23?

Aleksandar Mitrovic set a new Championship record of 43 goals during Fulham's promotion season in 2021/22.

The year before that, Ivan Toney scored 31 as Brentford were promoted to the Premier League. With both players currently in the top flight, there is certain to be a new Golden Boot winner at the end of the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship season.

As this second-tier campaign reaches the run-in, we take a look at the players currently leading the way at the top of the scoring charts...

Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough - 24 goals

It is fair to say the way Chuba Akpom has burst into life this term has been a shock. The Arsenal academy graduate, now 27, had never really set English football alight and it was only during two separate spells with PAOK in Greece that he started to fully show the potential the Gunners once saw.

He has flourished under Michael Carrick this term, though. Since the former Manchester United midfielder took over at the Riverside on October 24, Akpom has become the standout striker in the Championship, and is heavy favourite to take the crown.

Viktor Gyokeres, Coventry - 18 goals

Following a short loan spell from Brighton during the 2020/21 season, Viktor Gyokeres signed for Coventry permanently in January 2021 and has proved himself as one of the division's best strikers in the two years since.

The Sweden international has made himself at home at the Coventry Building Society Arena and is currently the most likely candidate to catch Akpom if he can enjoy a flurry at the end of the season.

Gyokeres has also proven himself to be an exceptional all-round striker, with eight assists to his name this season as well.

Nathan Tella, Burnley - 17 goals

A genuine candidate for Player of the Season in the Championship, Tella has been a revelvation for a Burnley side that are romping away at the top.

The 23-year-old winger, on loan from Southampton, has scored five goals in his last two games to rocket into Golden Boot contention.

Considering Burnley's freewheeling attacking style, anything is possible for Tella between now and the end of the season.

Carlton Morris, Luton - 16 goals

Whatever happens from here on in, Carlton Morris has already had, statistically, the best season of his career to date. The 27-year-old had impressed for Barnsley over the past two seasons, but never surpassed nine goals in a single campaign.

In fact, he had only once done that in his entire career, when he scored 10 in 54 games for Shrewsbury in 2017/18.

But since joining Luton, he has flourished. "I feel like I am going to create chances or score goals every game and that's a place where I thrive," he told Sky Sports in an exclusive interview last year.

The best of the rest...

Tom Bradshaw, Millwall - 14 goals

The Millwall frontman has enjoyed the best season of his career and even earned a recall to the Wales squad considering his excellent season in front of goal.

Players on 13 goals

Joel Piroe (Swansea), Zian Flemming (Millwall), Oscar Estupinan (Hull City)