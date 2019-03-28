Garry Monk confident Birmingham will avoid relegation despite points deduction

1:56 Garry Monk says Birmingham's nine-point deduction means they will have to fight to avoid relegation all over again Garry Monk says Birmingham's nine-point deduction means they will have to fight to avoid relegation all over again

Birmingham manager Garry Monk admits the club's nine-point deduction is a major frustration but believes his players have the mental strength to regroup and avoid relegation.

Birmingham were handed the penalty by the EFL for breaching Profitability and Sustainability rules after an independent Disciplinary Commission ruled that the club had exceeded the £39m allowable losses over a three-year period.

The Blues are now just five points above the Championship relegation places, having dropped from 13th to 18th in the table as a result of the deduction.

Monk admits the punishment is a blow for his players, who had all but secured their status in the division for next season prior to the deduction.

"Of course we all have dreams and ambitions but we needed to set a realistic progression, something that is attainable," said Monk.

"That was to achieve safety in a much quicker and much more comfortable manner that we achieved in previous seasons.

"We managed to do that a couple of weeks ago, we even had the possibilities of even bigger targets. I think that shows how well this group of players has done.

"Obviously those bigger possibilities are not there for us now, they've gone. The bigger picture is, we have to focus on what we achieved and then do it again, to achieve safety as quickly as possible.

"Of course it is frustrating because we'd already done that but the determination has to be the same to achieve it again.

"I'm confident, and the reason why I'm confident is that these players have shown that they can focus on doing that.

"They've shown a huge amount of fight all season long and the spirit that we've got, not just the players but the staff and the fans together. That is what will come shining through.

"That is what we need to focus on the last eight games."

Sky Sports News understands Birmingham will remain with an 'Imposed Business Plan' for the remainder of this season, which means they have to share and discuss all significant financial dealings with the EFL.

Monk says it is crucial the club act prudently to avoid another potential points deduction in the future.

"We are not out of the woods," he said. "We still have to have that plan going forward financially. A lot of the situation we find ourselves in is because of the financial decisions the club has made.

"We still have to abide by a certain plan moving forward so that we don't find ourselves in this position again."

Monk is confident his players will regroup and avoid relegation this season

Birmingham travel to face local rivals West Brom on Friday, live on Sky Sports, and Monk expects to see a positive reaction from his players as they continue their battle against the drop.

"The good thing is that we have experience of it from the previous two seasons, pretty much with the same group," said Monk.

"They have that experience, they know what it takes and I'm sure you'll see that in these last eight games."