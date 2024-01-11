Championship: How to watch, predictions & things you need to know this weekend

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

A Fab Four weekend treat from the Championship

We begin with Hull versus Norwich on Friday night, as two sides aiming firmly for the play-offs meet at the MKM Stadium (8pm).

On Saturday we have a tasty double-header, as another top-six contender in Coventry host the runaway leaders Leicester at lunchtime. In the early evening, Ipswich host Sunderland (5.30pm) - and the Tractor Boys could be outside of the top two looking in by then.

Then onto Sunday, where QPR have work to do to climb out of the bottom three. They host a somewhat resurgent Watford, who are hoping to make a late jaunt into the top six themselves. Kick-off is at 12pm at Loftus Road.

Some weekend of action.

Sargent back and raring to go for Norwich

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Sargent chats to Sky Sports about his difficult return from injury, his USA compatriots in the Championship and his hopes of playing in the 2026 World Cup on home soil

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 27 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam and David Prutton pick their Championship XI from the 2023/24 season so far

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simeon Gholam puts David Prutton to the test on the 2023/24 Championship season so far with our half-term quiz...

Eight games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.