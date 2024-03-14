Sky Bet Championship predictions: David Prutton tips every 2023/24 fixture, podcast & how to watch

Listen to the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast!

Swansea vs Cardiff, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Swansea are only five points clear of the bottom three, so there is a lot riding on this fixture on top of local pride. They have never let Cardiff do the double over them in one season, and they won’t want to start now.

But Cardiff are in really good form. Four wins on the spin has given them a sniff of the play-offs, and they have their tails up ahead of this short journey. I love this fixture and there is so much to play for. I think the Bluebirds have the form and they’ll edge it.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

It is worrying for Birmingham, now. That loss against Middlesbrough in midweek was rather tame, and they are now just a point clear of the bottom three. They have picked up just a point from five games since Tony Mowbray has been absent. They need to do something.

You felt like it was only a matter of time until Valerien Ismael was sacked by Watford, and it will be interesting to see how Tom Cleverley gets on in the dugout, and whether there will be some kind of bounce from his interim appointment.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Ipswich vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

How much will that dramatic late defeat at Cardiff impact Ipswich? Their winning run came to an end, but they still have the chance to climb back into second here, at least for 24 hours. They need to shake it off quickly because there is little room for error now.

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Leeds last time out to end their own streak of victories, but they shouldn’t let that result against such a good side halt their momentum too much. They will still turn up to Portman Road optimistic of getting a result, but I think the Tractor Boys will bounce back here.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

Six defeats on the bounce now for Sunderland. It is troubling times, and Mike Dodds needs to find a way to turn things around before they fall any further.

QPR were beaten at home by Middlesbrough last time out, but need to rally because they are still in the thick of a relegation battle and this is a very winnable fixture - which I think they’ll take three points from.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

What a player Mikey Johnston looks. Is he one of the best January recruitments we’ve seen at this level? His impact for West Brom has been stunning, and he put on a masterclass again at Huddersfield last Sunday.

Bristol City got a vital win last time out as they narrowly beat Swansea. On paper this looks like a home win, but the Robins tend to turn up against the better sides, so this is by no means a banker. But the Baggies should have the quality here.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Leeds vs Millwall , Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Leeds United can go top of the Championship table here, which is incredible when you consider how much they’ve closed the gap on Leicester - who are in FA Cup action this weekend. A win by two or more goals sends them to the summit.

But they are up against a Millwall side who are resurgent under Neil Harris, having picked up 10 points from a possible 12. This is always a feisty fixture, and I reckon it will be close. But Leeds should have enough.



Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Remaining Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn: 2-2

Plymouth vs Preston: 2-2

Rotherham vs Huddersfield: 0-1

Stoke vs Norwich: 1-2