Sunderland set to name Phil Parkinson as new manager

Phil Parkinson returns to management after leaving Bolton in August

Phil Parkinson is set to be named Sunderland’s new manager for Saturday’s trip to Wycombe.

The 51-year-old former Bolton boss is expected to be announced as Jack Ross' replacement on Thursday.

Ross was sacked last week with Sunderland ninth in the League One table.

Parkinson returns to management after leaving Bolton in August, he resigned with the club on the brink of administration.

On Saturday, Parkinson will go up against Wycombe's Gareth Ainsworth, who Sky Sports News understands was also considered for the Sunderland manager's job.

The Black Cats also approached Coventry for Mark Robins and Wigan for Paul Cook but were denied permission to talk to either.