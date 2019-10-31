Sunderland confirm 'significant investment' from American consortium

Sunderland have received an eight-figure investment from an American consortium

Sunderland executive director Charlie Methven has confirmed there has been a "significant investment" of funds paid into the club by American consortium 'FPP Sunderland Group'.

Methven has said the injection of capital will take Sunderland "to the next level", however, the director has declined to reveal the amount.

FPP comprises American businessmen Glenn Fuhrman, John Phelan and Robert Platek while Dell Computer magnate Michael Dell is also believed to be involved in the investment process - but in a passive role.

The group have been in talks with the Sunderland hierarchy for months and as it stands, Stewart Donald remains the majority shareholder at the club.

Methven said: "The deal that we've signed is for 'FPP Sunderland' to invest a very substantial sum into our management of the club.

"Really it's to embark on phase two of the rebuild of Sunderland, having had a gruelling 18 months stripping everything back to ensure there's no wastage anywhere.

"It's now time to start building again. We've always been clear that would require a bit of investment, from our very early interviews and podcasts, and we said that it was no good suddenly looking for it when we needed it.

"We needed to be ahead of the game and the good thing about this is that it will enable us to do the things we know need to be done to take Sunderland to the next level.

"This is about the medium to long term things that need to be put in place for Sunderland to reach its potential.

"There's going to be a substantial investment into recruitment in the academy, and things that are hopefully going to be able to take the fan experience to the next level in terms of infrastructure and there'll be an announcement in the near future on what that looks like.

"Basically, the investment will allow us to run the club in a measured, strategic way.

"It's easy to underestimate how many clubs outside the Premier League are living hand-to-mouth and one month to the next, it makes it very difficult to plan strategically whereas this development enables us to plan and do things properly."

It has not been revealed how sizeable the investment is, but Sky Sports News has been told it is an eight-figure sum.