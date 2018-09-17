Derby boss Frank Lampard charged with improper conduct by FA

0:26 Watch the Frank Lampard incident here Watch the Frank Lampard incident here

Frank Lampard has been charged with improper conduct by the FA following his red card in Derby County’s 1-0 defeat to Rotherham on Saturday.

Both Lampard and Tom Lawrence were sent off as the Rams' three-game winning run came to an end at New York Stadium.

Lawrence was dismissed for a bad foul on Richard Towell in the 58th minute and five minutes later the Millers made the numerical advantage count when Ryan Manning converted from the penalty spot after Kyle Vassell was adjudged to have been fouled.

Lampard then saw red in the 77th minute when he left his technical area to complain about a decision.

The FA said in a statement: "Derby County manager Frank Lampard has been charged following the game against Rotherham United on Saturday [15/09/18].

"It is alleged that his behaviour in the 77th minute amounted to improper conduct."

Lampard has until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.

Sky Sports News understands that if Lampard accepts the charge, he will be given a fine, but not a touchline ban.

FA procedures are such that, for a manager red card, unless there are previous offences or aggravating circumstances, the standard punishment is a personal fine.

If a manager picks up four "level one" offences in a season, they will be given an automatic one-match touchline ban.

If an individual offence is more serious, it will be dealt with by the FA as per any player offence, and it is within the FA's discretion to hand out a more serious sanction.