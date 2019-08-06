Duane Holmes: Man arrested over racist abuse aimed at Derby midfielder

Duane Holmes made his senior USA debut against Jamaica in June

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of racially-aggravated harassment towards Derby midfielder Duane Holmes on Twitter.

Notts Police confirmed the arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

Holmes was subjected to discriminatory abuse after making a congratulatory post about his Derby team-mates following Monday's 2-1 win over Huddersfield.

ARREST: A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a tweet to Derby County player Duane Holmes.

He is currently being questioned on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment in relation to the comment made yesterday evening (Monday 5 August). pic.twitter.com/rU5mfIhq7M — Notts Police (@nottspolice) August 6, 2019

The USA international responded with a screenshot of the abuse, along with the caption: "I'll just leave this one here."

The perpetrator, who claims to be a Nottingham Forest supporter, appears to have since deleted all of their social media accounts following an online backlash to the tweet.

Following the incident, Nottingham Forest have released a statement confirming that the individual has been banned from attending the club's matches, and that they are assisting the police's ongoing enquiries into the matter.

"The club are aware of some racist social media messages which have been posted by an individual who claims to be a supporter and denounces the conduct of the individual responsible in the strongest possible terms.

"As soon as the club was made aware of the offending posts the matter was referred to the police as they appear to meet the threshold of criminal conduct.

"The club would like it to be known that it will take robust steps and sanction any individual who seeks to assist the individual concerned from attending matches in breach of the club's suspension.

"The club will take further action against the individual when the outcome of the police enquiries and the criminal process is known."

To the Fulham fan that decided to hit my sister at the game today and his wife who justified his action with racist remarks I hope your proud of yourself and feel like a big man. You’ll get what’s coming to you. Regardless how you felt about the result your actions are shameful🤬 — Cyrus Christie (@cyruschristie) August 3, 2019

The incident comes after a number of instances of alleged discrimination over the weekend.

Fulham defender Cyrus Christie alleged his sister was hit and racially abused by a fan during their Championship match at Barnsley on Saturday.

The London club are investigating the matter and have vowed to take "the strongest possible action".

Meanwhile, Southend striker Theo Robinson claimed he was a target of racist abuse from a fan sitting near his family and friends at Coventry.

Football's inclusion and anti-discrimination campaign Kick It Out also said Stoke's James McClean and Barnsley's Bambo Diaby were subjected to abuse at the weekend.

On the first weekend of the season, these incidents should be a reminder for everyone in football that racism and discrimination cannot be ignored.

A Kick It Out statement said: "Clubs and the football authorities must be relentless in calling out this disgraceful behaviour, and be prepared to issue strong sanctions and education sessions to any supporter involved.

"We have contacted the clubs to offer our support to the players, are liaising with the police and have informed the FA of all the incidents, so that whoever is responsible can be brought to justice.

"Discrimination casts a shadow over football in this country, and we will not stop highlighting the problem while it remains rife in the game."