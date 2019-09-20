Derby County insist stadium sale approved by EFL

The sale of Derby County's Pride Park is subject to an independent investigation

Derby County have issued a statement re-iterating no rules were broken in their stadium sale – and that the EFL approved their plans at the time.

It comes after the EFL commissioned an independent investigation into the valuation of the Rams' home ground as well as Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough and Reading's Madejski Stadium.

This summer saw Derby's owner Mel Morris sell the ground for £80m to another of his companies before leasing it back to the club.

A number of Championship sides have expressed concerns that the valuation was over-inflated, allowing the Rams to spend more on their playing squad without breaching the EFL rules on Profitability and Sustainability (P&S).

Derby County owner Mel Morris sold Pride Park to another of his companies before leasing it back

Middlesbrough are seeking legal advice over the issue with chairman Steve Gibson complaining to the EFL he feels the move contravenes the League's rules on P&S - but his proposal to change the rule earlier this year was voted down by the other clubs.

Derby's statement on Friday not only reiterates the club's stance it adhered to the P&S policy throughout but goes on to question how the EFL can launch an inquiry when it signed off on the original deal.

Derby said in a statement: "The stadium was subject to an independent professional valuation before sale, nearly 18 months ago, and the EFL indicated in writing that the arrangement was in accordance with its rules and regulations.

"The EFL cannot now, long after approving the arrangements, suggest Derby County breached the rules.

"The club regrets that Middlesbrough Football Club have said they are suing the EFL over the matter, but that is a matter for them.

"Derby County offered to show Middlesbrough its financial records but they declined the invitation and appear to have decided to bring a claim against the EFL instead."