Derby condemn ex-player Craig Ramage's comments towards 'young players'

Max Lowe criticised the comments made by former Derby defender Craig Ramage

Derby have issued a statement condemning alleged discriminatory remarks made by their former player Craig Ramage towards a "section of our young players".

Derby left-back Max Lowe spoke out on social media against the comments made by Ramage during BBC Radio Derby's Sportscene show.

The club say they "stand shoulder to shoulder, together as one with all our players".

A Derby statement read: "Derby County Football Club is aware of comments made by a BBC employee after yesterday's game against Huddersfield Town, directed specifically at a section of our young players.

"We have been in contact with the BBC throughout the day and underline that we do not in any way condone any form of discrimination.

"We take comments like these extremely seriously, we do not tolerate them, and stand shoulder to shoulder, together as one with all our players."

Earlier, Lowe, who was an unused substitute against Huddersfield, wrote on Instagram: "As a young black footballer making my way in the game, I was shocked by comments made by one of the analysts on BBC Radio Derby's Sportscene programme after our 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

"With the support from people I have around me - and after reading today that Raheem Sterling is to spearhead an anti-racism and anti-discrimination taskforce on behalf of players from all backgrounds - I have decided to speak out on behalf of black footballers at Derby County.

"Racial ignorance, stereotyping and intolerance negatively affects the image of impressionable young footballers and creates an unnecessary divide in society.

"I am also disappointed that a public service broadcaster did not step in to ask the analyst to explain his reasoning, or to distance themselves from these archaic thoughts.

"This was broadcast at the same time BBC Derby is promoting a 27-minute feature with former Rams defender Charlie Palmer about the difficulties he faced a as a young black footballer in the 1980s.

"As a professional footballer at an ambitious, high-profile Championship club I know that my performances will be scrutinised and I have no problem with that whatsoever - but I do not think it is acceptable for myself and my team-mate Jayden Bogle to be judged by the colour of our skin.

"Thank you for taking your time reading this - in a world where you can be anything, be kind."