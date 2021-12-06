Championship: Preston sack head coach Frankie McAvoy

Preston have parted company with head coach Frankie McAvoy, the club has announced.

A club statement read: "Preston North End Football Club can confirm that Frankie McAvoy has left his position as head coach.

"Frankie stepped in earlier this year to assist us, initially in an interim role, before taking up the position of head coach. His first eight games at the end of last season were a huge success but this season we have struggled for consistency. Ultimately it is a results business and results to date have not met our expectations, we have therefore decided to make a change at this time.

"Frankie is an honest, hard-working person who deserves to succeed and he leaves us with our grateful thanks and best wishes for the future. He will always be welcome back at Deepdale at any time.

"The club will now look to appoint a new manager to take the club forward and a further update will be provided in due course."

