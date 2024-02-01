Championship things to know, exclusives, highlights & what's live this weekend

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

Gnonto strikes as Leeds go second on Friday night

Watch highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds.

Willy Gnonto scored the only goal as Leeds United won 1-0 at Bristol City to move second in the Sky Bet Championship.

The strike early in the second half from Gnonto, just the 20-year-old's second league goal of the season, proved decisive at Ashton Gate, and it took Leeds into the automatic-promotion places for the first time this season.

Willy Gnonto capitalised on Bristol City's poor defending to put Leeds ahead early in the second half.

They have, however, played two games more than Ipswich and Southampton, who are both in action on Saturday and could go back above them.

Ten games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

A Tees-Wear teaser at lunchtime on Sunday

David Prutton and Simeon Gholam look ahead to Middlesbrough vs Sunderland on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast

A local derby that suits neither, but could prove massive for either. Middlesbrough have had a little too long without a game to dwell on their thumping at Chelsea. It was always going to be a big ask, but for that to happen in a semi-final may take some time to recover from.

Sunderland were in league action at the weekend and got a big win against Stoke to keep them right in the mix for the top six and alleviated a small amount of the strain on Michael Beale.

Boro need a response, Sunderland can't afford another big defeat in this fixture after being turned over 4-0 at home in the reverse clash this season. Expect fireworks.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Sunday; Kick-off midday.

Ballard: We're not after revenge against Boro!

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard tells Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam they're not after revenge as they prepare to face Middlesbrough, after losing 4-0 at home in the reverse fixture this season.

Sky Bet Championship table

