LMA chief Richard Bevan does not understand why Darren Moore lost West Brom job

Darren Moore led West Brom to fourth place in the Championship before his sacking

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan says he is disappointed with Darren Moore's sacking as West Brom manager.

Moore lost his job following the 1-1 draw with the Championship's bottom-club Ipswich.

It followed two defeats (one a 4-0 loss to Leeds) and a draw but West Brom were still fourth in the Championship.

West Bromwich lost 4-0 to Leeds on March 1

Bevan said: "I was really disappointed. I think you find many owners have money but sometimes they haven't got the knowledge. Many of the owners are big decision makers and like making decisions.

"Last season there was over 200 coaches or managers being sacked and you never know some of the issues. You have to look at that [Darren Moore] sacking with great disappointment. I haven't heard anybody understanding why Darren lost his job.

Former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is one of West Brom's top targets

"We want to help him get back into the right job in coaching and management as quickly as possible. I was with Avram Grant this morning and he told me you need three things; talent, passion and mental strength. Darren has all three of them."

Moore took over as caretaker manager last season with just six Premier League games remaining and the club all but relegated.

He won three of those last six, including taking seven points from games with Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool.

We understand Slavisa Jokanovic and Alex Neil remain West Brom's top targets for the vacant managerial role.