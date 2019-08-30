Slaven Bilic fined after accepting misconduct charge

Slaven Bilic told Sky Sports he will have to "control" himself in the technical area in future games

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic has admitted breaching an FA misconduct charge and has been fined £2,000, after being sent to the stands during his side's game against Derby.

The Croatian, 50, was shown a second yellow card after protesting against a corner not being awarded to the Baggies late in the second half during the 1-1 draw.

Two penalty decisions, which the West Brom boss contested from the technical area, also went against Bilic's side in the Sky Bet Championship encounter.

An FA statement on Twitter read: "Slaven Bilic has been fined £2,000 after admitting a misconduct charge from The FA and accepting the standard penalty.

"It was alleged that the West Bromwich Albion head coach's behaviour during the EFL Championship fixture against Derby County on 24 August 2019, which resulted in his dismissal from the technical area, amounted to improper conduct."

Speaking after the game, he told Sky Sports: "Did I overreact? From their point of view I did but from my point of view I didn't. I will have to work on it and control myself."

West Brom come up against Blackburn Rovers in their next Championship fixture, as Bilic's side look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.