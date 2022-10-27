David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Watch Birmingham City vs QPR live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday; Kick-off 8pm; watch West Brom vs Sheffield United live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; Kick-off 12.30pm.
Thursday 27 October 2022 17:47, UK
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...
Birmingham may have lost at Blackburn last weekend, but it looks like Scott Hogan has refound his form in front of goal, which can only bode well going into a busy period.
QPR have won five in six and look like they could really be a threat in the mix. A win would take them top of the Championship, and it’s a win I think they will get.
Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Bristol City just cannot get any consistency going. They follow up a great win at West Brom with a disappointing defeat at Reading. It is why they find themselves where they are.
Swansea, meanwhile, are flying at the minute. They will be riding high after their derby-day win over Cardiff. I will back them to claim another victory here.
Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)
Carlos Corberan has some job on at West Brom because they are bang in trouble. He should be able to get a tune out of this squad, mind. There is plenty of talent there to work with.
Sheffield United are in no kind of form at all. But they are getting their best players back from injury and Paul Heckingbottom will be desperate to stop the rot. But I think this will be a score draw.
Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)
Burnley headed into the weekend top of the Championship after a brilliant week that saw a sensational comeback win at Sunderland, then a narrow victory over Norwich. There seems to be no stopping Vincent Kompany and his side right now.
That was a big result for Reading last weekend. Ending a run of three defeats on the bounce with a victory over Bristol City. They have proved a lot of people wrong a lot already this season, but I still just cannot see them picking anything up from Turf Moor.
Prutton predicts: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)
It is all going wrong for Norwich. It’s been another poor week that was compounded by defeat at Burnley on Tuesday night. They are six without a win now and cannot afford to lose any more ground on the top two.
Stoke just cannot get going under Alex Neil. They do not seem to be able to score enough goals, which just does not seem right with the players they have at their disposal. Both will be desperate not to lose again, so I will go for a draw.
Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)
A poor run from Wigan has seen them slide back down the table. They have faced a tough run of games, but it does not get easier as they face Watford.
The Hornets should be riding high after thumping Luton on Sunday, but we have seen two very different sides to them under Slaven Bilic already. Who knows which will show up. I will tentatively tip an away win.
Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Cardiff vs Rotherham: 1-2
Hull vs Blackburn: 1-2
Luton vs Sunderland: 1-1