Sky Bet Championship predictions: Middlesbrough to close gap on Sheffield United?

Stoke vs Blackburn, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was some win for Stoke last Saturday. Alex Neil took his side back to an extremely unwelcoming Stadium of Light and romped to a 5-1 victory. It is too late for them to reach the play-offs, but it could give them some momentum heading into the rest of the season and beyond.

Blackburn are in a great moment themselves. They have won four on the bounce and have an FA Cup quarter-final on the horizon. For now they can try and close the gap on Sheffield United, but I think it will just be a point on Friday night.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Blackpool, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Bristol City’s momentum has dipped a little this week. A disappointing defeat at Cardiff, followed by an underwhelming draw against struggling Huddersfield.

This is a chance to get back on the horse, but it’s also a must-win game for Blackpool. They battled to an excellent point against Burnley last week, but with six points between themselves and safety they need to start winning games. I can’t see that happening at Ashton Gate.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

Sheffield United got a massive win in midweek at Reading. It gave them that buffer again they need over the chasing pack because it was starting to look a little bit nervy.

This is a tough game because Luton are in a confident mood and looking to nail down their spot in the play-offs. Can they take anything from Bramall Lane? I’ll back them to grab a point.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Swansea are not in a good spot right now. They have just a point from their last four games and are drifting back in the wrong direction.

Middlesbrough will hope to take advantage and pile the pressure back on Sheffield United in second with another win. That gap is seven points again, but it wouldn’t take long for that to close. They should have enough to win here.

Prediction: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

It was a big win for West Brom in midweek. They found a way past Wigan and are back to within four points of the play-off places. They can’t afford too many slip-ups again if they are to make the top six.

Huddersfield battled to a point against Bristol City on Tuesday, and Neil Warnock will be pleased for the clean sheet. But there are six points separating themselves and safety right now. It is hard to see past a home win here.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Sunderland, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Norwich are one of the form teams in the Championship right now. Four wins and a draw from their last five, they look a good bet to tie down their spot in the top six.

Sunderland are struggling. Their defeat against Stoke last week was disastrous and the play-offs are slipping away. It could be a fourth defeat in a row on Sunday.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Sat 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Rotherham: 0-1

Burnley vs Wigan: 3-0

Coventry vs Hull: 2-1

Preston vs Cardiff: 1-1

QPR vs Watford: 1-1

Reading vs Millwall: 1-2