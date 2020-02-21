West Brom’s Charlie Austin to face no action over Southampton tweets

West Brom striker Charlie Austin has been formally warned by the FA in relation to offensive tweets aimed at Southampton fans - but will face no further action.

Austin joined the Baggies from Southampton last August and last weekend responded to criticism from Saints fans on Twitter with an expletive-laden rant.

The 30-year-old had initially retweeted a comment on the dangers of social media, but then responded to replies from two Southampton fans by mocking their club's supporters in general.

The expletive-laden tweets have since been deleted from Austin's Twitter account.

The FA had asked Austin for his observations, which is understood to have resulted in the player being formally warned in relation to the social media activity, but will face no further action.

During January 2019, Austin was handed a two-match ban after gesturing at Manchester City fans when he had been substituted during Southampton's 3-1 home defeat.

Austin signed for West Brom in a reported £4m deal last summer, having made 81 appearances for Southampton over a three-year spell, scoring 20 goals in all competitions.

The striker has scored nine goals in 28 appearances in total this season for West Brom, who are top of the Sky Bet Championship.