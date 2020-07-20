West Brom boss Slaven Bilic 'optimistic and confident' of promotion to Premier League

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic says his team are "confident and optimistic" they can secure automatic promotion on the final day of the Championship season.

The Baggies are second in the table and need to beat QPR at the Hawthorns on Wednesday night to ensure they finish above Brentford and Fulham.

Bilic's side have failed to register a win in their previous three matches - albeit one of those was a draw with promotion rivals Fulham - but the Croatian still has belief his side can end that run and secure their Premier League status on Wednesday night.

"That's where we belong [in the top two]," said Bilic.

"Now one game before the end of the season, we are in a position to cross the line.

"We are confident, we are optimistic, I'm extremely positive that we are going to do it. We are ready for the game on Wednesday."

It could have been a different story for West Brom heading into the final day.

After their defeat on Friday against Huddersfield, Brentford headed to Stoke knowing a point would leave promotion in their hands.

But the Bees fell to a 1-0 defeat, giving Bilic and his Baggies a second chance.

"We've brought it back into our hands," he continued.

"Obviously that result pleased us and gave us a lift. And as we deserve, we stay where we have been the whole season basically, in the top two."