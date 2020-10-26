Ahmed Hegazi: Defender leaves West Brom to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad

Ahmed Hegazi has left West Brom to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

The 29-year-old centre-back moves to the Saudi Premier League club on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Hegazi has played just once for the Baggies in the Premier League this season - in the goalless draw against Burnley last week.

However, West Brom manager Slaven Bilic revealed he wanted Hegazi to stay at the club ahead of his proposed move.

Speaking after a 1-1 draw against Brighton, he told Sky Sports: "I'm very disappointed that Ahmed left because he played [last week against Burnley] and I wanted him to stay. He wanted to stay this week and I had assurances that he was going to stay. It was a bit of a shock for me that he left... Obviously the club wanted to sell him."

The move brings the Egypt international's time at the Hawthorns to an end after three years. He arrived from Egyptian side Al Ahly in 2017 when Albion were previously in the top flight.

Hegazi made 38 league appearances in his first two seasons but was a bit-part player last term under Bilic, making just 16 appearances as the club were promoted.

The Saudi Arabian transfer window is one of few that remain open, closing on November 6.