Ahmed Hegazi: Defender leaves West Brom to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad

Egypt centre-back leaves on an initial loan deal with a permanent transfer agreed for next summer

By Lyall Thomas

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Monday 26 October 2020 22:29, UK

Ahmed Hegazi
Image: Ahmed Hegazi played just once for the Baggies in the Premier League this season

Ahmed Hegazi has left West Brom to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

The 29-year-old centre-back moves to the Saudi Premier League club on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Hegazi has played just once for the Baggies in the Premier League this season - in the goalless draw against Burnley last week.

However, West Brom manager Slaven Bilic revealed he wanted Hegazi to stay at the club ahead of his proposed move.

Speaking after a 1-1 draw against Brighton, he told Sky Sports: "I'm very disappointed that Ahmed left because he played [last week against Burnley] and I wanted him to stay. He wanted to stay this week and I had assurances that he was going to stay. It was a bit of a shock for me that he left... Obviously the club wanted to sell him."

Trending

5:09
West Brom manager Slaven Bilic was happy with his side's 1-1 draw with Brighton in the Premier League

The move brings the Egypt international's time at the Hawthorns to an end after three years. He arrived from Egyptian side Al Ahly in 2017 when Albion were previously in the top flight.

Hegazi made 38 league appearances in his first two seasons but was a bit-part player last term under Bilic, making just 16 appearances as the club were promoted.

Also See:

The Saudi Arabian transfer window is one of few that remain open, closing on November 6.

Win £250,000 for free!

Win £250,000 for free!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in this weekend's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Box Office