Slaven Bilic: West Brom not commenting on head coach's future, Sam Allardyce a potential replacement

Sam Allardyce likely to replace Slaven Bilic if the Croatian is sacked by West Brom; Bilic: "I'm very calm. I love my job, I enjoy it and I'm working hard for myself and my staff for the club. Everything else is out of my control"

Wednesday 16 December 2020 11:40, UK

West Brom have refused to comment on Slaven Bilic's future amid reports the Croatian is set to be sacked.

Reports suggest Bilic will be dismissed on Wednesday, despite his side earning a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The 52-year-old is likely to be replaced by former England manager Sam Allardyce if he leaves The Hawthorns.

Bilic guided West Brom to promotion last season but the team has struggled on their return to the top flight, winning just once in the Premier League against bottom club Sheffield United.

West Brom remain second bottom, despite the draw against City, but are only two points behind 17th place Burnley.

Bilic insists he is relaxed about his future despite the speculation surrounding his role.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Man City’s draw with West Brom in the Premier League

"I'm very calm. I love my job, I enjoy it and I'm working hard for myself and my staff for the club," said Bilic, after the draw at the Etihad.

"Everything else is out of my control. I'm just doing my best. I don't think about other things. I'm not bothered what's happening behind the scenes - I don't care."

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic said he was calm about his future at the club following Tuesday's draw at Manchester City

Allardyce has been without a role since being sacked by Everton in 2018 but the former Bolton, Blackburn and West Ham boss says he turned down an opportunity to return to Newcastle prior to Steve Bruce's appointment in 2019.

'West Brom hierarchy didn't back Bilic in summer'

Analysis from Sky Sports pundit and former West Brom striker Don Goodman...

"I don't think the West Brom hierarchy supported Slaven Bilic well enough in the summer.

"I understand there are budgets but you look at the recruitment... Diangana, Pereira - players who were already at the club; Krovinovic back on loan.

"Gallagher is a quality player but he was in the Championship last season. The striker's the biggest piece of the jigsaw but Karlan Grant's predominantly been in the Championship too. It's been a big ask for Bilic."

