Back West Brom striker Mbaye Diagne to score a header at 20/1 against Crystal Palace - Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows thinks Mbaye Diagne can turn his outstanding expected goals data to actual goals by scoring a header at 20/1.

1pt on Mbaye Diagne to score a header for West Brom vs Crystal Palace (20/1 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

Just one goal in eight games is a pretty wretched record for Mbaye Diagne since he joined West Brom on loan but that only tells half the story - he has been the nearly man for the Baggies.

Crystal Palace

West Bromwich Albion Saturday 13th March 2:30pm Kick off 3:00pm

Since signing, no player in the Premier League has a higher expected goal figure than Diagne's - in those eight games the quality of chance falling his way has accumulated 4.63 goals. That does not include the effort he had ruled out for offside by VAR in the 1-0 defeat to Everton, too.

In total, he has missed eight big chances since joining on loan and his confidence looked low against Newcastle, snatching at chances and losing balance at critical times when his team-mates found him in space.

However, I am willing to roll the dice one more time with Diagne - considering this weekend's opponents. Crystal Palace will not be changing their game-plan of defending deep and soaking up pressure even against the all-but relegated Baggies. It's a football philosophy that has seen them concede the most headed shots on their goal this season of any Premier League team (90) with nine goals conceded via a header, including two against Tottenham last weekend.

West Brom's key tactic under Sam Allardyce is getting the ball into the box from wide areas. Only Aston Villa have put more crosses in than the Baggies in their last two matches with 62 balls going into the opposition box. The impressive Conor Townsend created five chances for West Brom against Newcastle, the most from open play by a West Brom player in the Premier League since April 2014. And Diagne has had the most headed attempts on goal than any other player in the league since signing (10), scoring one against Manchester United. All this adds up to the 20/1 with Sky Bet for Diagne to score a header being a huge slice of value. Get on.

1pt on: Southampton draw no bet, Man Utd to beat West Ham, Under 2.5 goals in Leicester vs Sheffield United & 25 or more shots in Fulham vs Man City (14/1 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

I've been seeing quite a nice return on my shorter price fancies in my prediction column in recent weeks, so I'm making it a weekly thing to combine the best of them in a big-price acca.

For reasoning behind the individual selections, read here!

1pt on Alexis Mac Allister to be carded for Brighton vs Southampton (9/2 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

Image: Alexis Mac Allister is 9/2 to pick up a card

Getting ahead of a developing trend before the bookmakers spot it, is a key part of my strategy in trying to take them down. Alexis Mac Allister has recently been switched to a more traditional central midfield role for Brighton and the data is urging me to back him to pick up a yellow card at the prices this weekend vs Saints.

The Argentine is a tenacious player but whom has only picked up one booking this season. That looks a below average return for someone who gets dribbled past regularly and is liable to concede fouls in the business area of the pitch. Of players to have played more than 300 minutes since January 12 (when Mac Allister broke back into the Brighton team) he ranks seventh in the Premier League for players being dribbled past, at a rate of 2.36 times per 90 minutes.

Lining up against a Southampton side that play at an aggressive tempo and rank joint-sixth for most yellow cards won this season (45), I'm very interested at taking a swing at the 9/2 for Mac Allister to be booked.

P+L for the season: -2