Championship: The things you need to know this weekend

Two giants of the league aim to bounce back on Friday night

A fixture that has a very different feel to a couple of weeks ago. Until the last round of games before the international break, both of these sides were unbeaten, with seven wins from eight between them.

Then, Leicester were beaten at home by Hull City, and Southampton were unceremoniously thumped at Sunderland. A bounce back from both is required.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Maresca on Leicester's start, bouncing back and learning on the job

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca sat down with Sky Sports to discuss their start to the season, bouncing back from defeat and learning in his first managerial role.

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca discusses his side's impressive start to the season, bouncing back from their first defeat and learning on the job.

Eight games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

While there is also another game on Friday night - as Hull host Coventry - the bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on our website and app.

Sky Sports duo David Prutton and Simeon Gholam review the start of the Championship campaign and pick their 2023/24 Team of the Season so far…

A South Wales derby with something to prove

A fixture that was once famous for never being too one-sided, has lent far more towards Swansea in the last couple of years. Until two seasons ago, neither of these South Wales rivals had ever done the double over the other in nearly 100 years of trying. Now, Swansea have won four in a row, and haven't lost at the Cardiff City Stadium in a decade.

That could change this weekend. The Swans are still without a win under new boss Michael Duff, while Cardiff, despite not getting off to the best of starts themselves this season, have a renewed optimism led by the return of Aaron Ramsey.

Add that to the fact it is kicking off just an hour or so after Wales play in the Rugby World Cup, and you can be sure to expect fireworks in the capital.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Saturday night. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

A ding-dong at The Den to spice up your Sunday

There may be more than 170miles between Millwall and Leeds, but that hasn't stopped a fierve rivalry from brewing between the pair.

This meeting at the Den will be their first in nearly four years, and it should provide for a cracking start to your Sunday. Neither have had the perfect start to the season, and a desperation for three points on both sides should only add to the drama.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Sunday. Kick-off is at 12pm.