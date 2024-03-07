Sky Bet Championship predictions: David Prutton tips every 2023/24 fixture, podcast & how to watch

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 37 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.
Thursday 7 March 2024 17:47, UK
It just shows how strange this league is that Sheffield Wednesday could win four from five and move from 23rd to… 23rd in the table. But the fact they are in contention to move out of the bottom three on Friday night, from where they came from, shows just what a job Danny Rohl has done.
The problem is they've got Leeds United standing in their way at Hillsborough. They returned to winning ways against Stoke in midweek after being held by Huddersfield at the weekend. And should have enough to power past the Owls.
Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Cardiff are slowly sneaking up the table! There were murmurs of discontent a few weeks ago, but this league can change so quickly, and three wins on the bounce has opened up a slight sniff of the play-offs.
But they are up against an Ipswich side in devastating form right now. Six wins on the bounce, and the result against Bristol City in midweek just proved their character. They don’t know when they’re beaten, and I can’t see anything past another win for the Tractor Boys here.
Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Are Hull City underachieving slightly? It may seem a harsh thing to say about a side sat in the top six at this stage, but with the recruitment this season and in January they need to knuckle down and get a few more wins if they are to hold onto that play-off spot.
Leicester got a vital win at Sunderland in midweek after three defeats on the bounce to keep themselves clear at the top. Hull beat them at the King Power in the reverse fixture, and I fancy them to deny them again, albeit with a draw.
Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)
Millwall have picked up seven points in three games under Neil Harris. They probably made the change at the right time, because if they stayed on the same course they were on before they’d be buried in the bottom three right now.
Birmingham might well be heading that way. They haven’t won any of their three games in Tony Mowbray’s absence from the dugout, and that will be a cause for concern. I think that could become four at The Den.
Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)
Southampton didn’t have a game in midweek and that has left them adrift of the top three right now. They cannot really afford a single slip-up between now and the end of the season, because the pace among the leading pack is just ridiculous.
Sunderland are drifting badly. Five defeats on the bounce and they are lucky they’ve still got a real cushion over the sides near the bottom or things could get worrying. You never know what could happen, but I can’t see them getting anything at St Mary’s on current form.
Prediction: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)
A first defeat for Andre Breitenreiter in charge of Huddersfield in midweek, and they were a little timid at times at Cardiff. Perhaps they were tired after the effort against Leeds with 10 players last Saturday. But they need to buck up again.
West Brom were held by QPR in midweek, but considering the nature of some of the controversy in that game it wasn’t a terrible point. And they’ve got a natural choice of emergency goalkeeper now in Cedric Kipre. I think they’ll win at the John Smith’s, particularly if Mikey Johnston and Grady Diangana keep playing the way they are.
Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Blackburn vs Plymouth: 1-1
Norwich vs Rotherham: 2-0
Preston vs Stoke: 2-1
QPR vs Middlesbrough: 2-1
Watford vs Coventry: 1-2
Bristol City vs Swansea (Sun 12.30pm): 0-1