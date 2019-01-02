Wolves launch bid for Tammy Abraham as Chelsea ponder selling striker on loan at Aston Villa

Tammy Abraham is in the middle of a successful loan spell at Aston Villa but could be heading elsewhere in the Midlands

Wolves are in talks over the permanent signing of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, Sky Sports News understands.

The young striker is currently on loan at Aston Villa but their Midlands rivals from the Premier League are determined to get him and would prefer a permanent switch.

Reports that an £18m bid has been accepted by the Blues are premature, Sky Sports News has been told, but Wolves are one of a string of top flight clubs that want to sign the 21-year-old this month.

Abraham has scored 16 times in the Championship since joining Villa on a season-long loan in the summer.

Villa boss Dean Smith said on New Year's Day, after the 2-2 draw with QPR, that all parties were happy with his loan at Villa Park but he now appears to be facing an increasingly-difficult battle to keep the 21-year-old.

"Tammy has shown no inclination to go back to Chelsea," Smith said after a game in which he scored twice.

"In the conversations I've had with him he is enjoying himself at Villa and is developing as a player."

"He is very happy and you can see the connection he has with the supporters, the players and staff. We are very happy with the way Tammy is developing as a player and as a person.

"Chelsea seem very happy, as he is developing as a player and scoring goals in the Championship. For all three parties it is win, win, win. So I would be amazed if anything happened to prevent him playing for Villa.

"But it is not in my control. If Chelsea decide to recall him - it is up to them."