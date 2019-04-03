Wolverhampton News

Was David de Gea at fault for Wolves winning goal? Matt Murray thinks he could have been braver

Last Updated: 03/04/19 12:16am
1:25
Matt Murray felt that Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could have been braver in the Wolves' winning goal.
Should David de Gea have been braver for Wolves’ winning goal? Matt Murray thought so, saying the goalkeeper should have "taken stitches" in order to stop the goal.

Manchester United's top four hopes were dented at Molineux as Wolves took advantage of Ashley Young's sending off on 57 minutes to win 2-1.

Young's dismissal with the game at 1-1 allowed Wolves to pour forward, and in the 77th minute they got the winner thanks to a Chris Smalling own goal after a scramble near the line.

After slight confusion with Smalling, De Gea allowed the ball to bounce inside his six-yard box and questions were asked about his authority and bravery in the post-match analysis by our former goalkeeper pundit.

The former Wolves 'keeper Murray said: "De Gea can't come for the first ball but when it's the second phase he could come out, spread himself and take everything - including probably stitches - and be very brave.

"Instead, he turns his head away from it, doesn't see the ball go past him and it trickles into the net."

Hit the video at the top to watch Wolves' winning goal. Where should the blame lie?

