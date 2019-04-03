WATCH: Mike Dean becomes first Premier League referee to dish out 100 red cards as Ashley Young is dismissed

Mike Dean became the first referee to brandish 100 red cards in the Premier League when he dismissed Ashley Young against Wolves.

The 50-year-old has reached to his back pocket for a red on average every 4.9 matches as Young was given his marching orders for two fouls on Diogo Jota in Wolves' 2-1 win.

Strangely, both of Young's red cards in the competition have been shown by Dean (also for Aston Villa vs Sunderland in 2009).

He is unlikely to be joined on the 100 red-card mark any time soon, with his next closest challenger among current top-flight refs being Martin Atkinson on 58 reds.

