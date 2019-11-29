Nuno Espirito Santo showers praise on Wolves players for Europa League heroics

Nuno Espirito Santo says he is delighted to help Wolves thrive

Nuno Espirito Santo says his players deserve all the plaudits for their historic run in the Europa League.

Wolves reached the knockout stages of a European competition for the first time in almost five decades after Thursday's 3-3 draw at Braga, which keeps their unbeaten away record in Europe this season intact.

"I'm very proud because we embraced the challenge of all of the competitions and different situations [we have been in]," Santo said ahead of this weekend's visit of Sheffield United.

"We did it. We did it [not me].

"I think it is the same group of players that started in the Championship basically - the core of the squad is here. It's us, it's the club, it's the fans who are embracing this journey.

"It has been many, many years [since the club have thrived in Europe] and it feels good to succeed."

Raul Jimenez has already notched 15 goals in all competitions this season

'Jimenez can still improve'

Striker Raul Jimenez had a hand in all three of Wolves' goals on Thursday and has already notched this season. But Santo believes the Mexico international can get even better.

"I always say the game of Raul goes beyond the goals," Santo said.

"It's the way that he plays, the way he upsets teams, the way that he keeps the shape. It's his talent, his qualities, and he's doing really, really well.

"But I truly believe he still can improve, there are aspects in his game which he can improve and it's up to the team to help him succeed."

Joao Moutinho has made 67 appearances since joining Wolves in the summer of 2018

Nuno: Moutinho experience invaluable

Wolves' Player of the Year last season Joao Moutinho penned a new three-year deal with the club last week, and Santo is thrilled he can count on the former Inter Milan midfielder in the coming seasons.

"I am very pleased because what Joao has been doing has been amazing," he said.

"It's not only what he does on the pitch, but outside the pitch - the way he helps the young people, the way he transmits all of his acquired experience that he has through the years at a lot of big clubs,

"Joao is a European champion, so the things he gives to the young lads is amazing and I am really thankful and pleased."