Conor Coady: Wolves captain commits to club with new five-year deal

Wolves captain Conor Coady said "it feels like home" after committing his long-term future to the club by signing a new five-year deal.

Coady made his England debut against Denmark earlier this month and has excelled under Nuno Espirito Santo over the past two seasons, making more than 100 appearances as Wolves claimed two consecutive seventh-place finishes.

The 27-year-old arrived at Molineux from Huddersfield five years ago and has appeared in all four of Wolves' opening fixtures this season - including the win over Sheffield United as well as defeats to West Ham, Manchester City and the Carabao Cup exit to Sky Bet Championship side Stoke.

0:53 Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says his team must reflect and improve in a number of areas

"I look at what this club has given me over the years, and it feels like home to me, it has done since the first day I came," Coady told the club's website.

"I'm honoured to play for this football club every day, so to sign a new deal is absolutely incredible.

"This is somewhere I've grown to love. On the first day I came, it was incredible the way people treated me and what the club gave me. Over the five years I've had kids, and this is all my kids know, all my family knows. When I play of a night and my kids can't watch, they come and wake me up to ask what the score was.

"I can't put a feeling on it, only that over the five years, everybody knows how much I've loved being here. I'm the sort of player who lives for the moment. I live for the present. You can never predict the future.

"I was lucky a club like Wolves came in for me, when I was at Huddersfield, and when I got the phone call at the time, I said, 'Let's get this done'. Now I've been here five years, it's been absolutely incredible, and it's a place I feel at home."

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Wolves

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.