Ruben Neves: Wolves agree £47m fee with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal to sell Portugal midfielder

Wolves have agreed a £47m fee with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal to sell midfielder Ruben Neves.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem and Neves is open to the move after a potential transfer to Barcelona stalled.

The 26-year-old, whose contract at Molineux is due to expire next summer, had been linked with multiple clubs in recent transfer windows.

Portugal midfielder Neves scored six goals and registered one assist in 35 Premier League appearances for Wolves during the 2022/23 Premier League season.

He arrived at Wolves from Porto in July 2017 and has played 253 times for the club.

