 Skip to content

Ruben Neves: Wolves agree £47m fee with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal to sell Portugal midfielder

Ruben Neves looks set to move to Al Hilal after Wolves agree £47m fee with Saudi Arabian side; personal terms are not expected to be a problem and Neves is open to the move after a potential transfer to Barcelona stalled; Neves has one year left on his current Wolves contract

Sunday 18 June 2023 14:51, UK

Ruben Neves celebrates after scoring Wolves&#39; third goal against Liverpool
Image: Ruben Neves looks set to leave Wolves this summer

Wolves have agreed a £47m fee with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal to sell midfielder Ruben Neves.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem and Neves is open to the move after a potential transfer to Barcelona stalled.

The 26-year-old, whose contract at Molineux is due to expire next summer, had been linked with multiple clubs in recent transfer windows.

Portugal midfielder Neves scored six goals and registered one assist in 35 Premier League appearances for Wolves during the 2022/23 Premier League season.

He arrived at Wolves from Porto in July 2017 and has played 253 times for the club.

Trending

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Also See:

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Sunday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 4:30pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports F1