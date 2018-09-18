Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hits stunner from 35 yards in Southampton draw with Brighton

0:49 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit a stunner in Southampton's draw with Brighton Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit a stunner in Southampton's draw with Brighton

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit a stunning opener from 35 yards in Southampton's 2-2 draw with Brighton on Monday Night Football.

The Danish midfielder produced a moment of magic in the 35th minute of a lacklustre first half with a swerving effort from way out as Saints went ahead.

MNF guest Troy Deeney admitted it reminded him of Roberto Carlos, saying: "As a striker it's all about your first touch, his first touch kills it and then the way he hits across the ball it's a bit like Roberto Carlos. It's outside the post to start with. It's a pure strike."

Despite going 2-0 up through Danny Ings' penalty, Brighton pegged Saints back for a point.

