Southampton News

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hits stunner from 35 yards in Southampton draw with Brighton

Danish midfielder hits stunner at St Mary's

Last Updated: 17/09/18 10:31pm
0:49
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit a stunner in Southampton's draw with Brighton
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit a stunner in Southampton's draw with Brighton

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit a stunning opener from 35 yards in Southampton's 2-2 draw with Brighton on Monday Night Football.

The Danish midfielder produced a moment of magic in the 35th minute of a lacklustre first half with a swerving effort from way out as Saints went ahead.

MNF guest Troy Deeney admitted it reminded him of Roberto Carlos, saying: "As a striker it's all about your first touch, his first touch kills it and then the way he hits across the ball it's a bit like Roberto Carlos. It's outside the post to start with. It's a pure strike."

Despite going 2-0 up through Danny Ings' penalty, Brighton pegged Saints back for a point.

Watch the stunner in the video above

